We often operate in two different modes: 1. The feature mode

This is where requirements are born. The goal is to move fast, reduce uncertainty, and get feedback. Here, code is just a means to an end. If it “works” on a local dev machine with 100 rows, the requirement is considered met. 2. The system mode

This is where the stack lives. This mode is governed by the physics of computation: memory latency, network overhead, and concurrency limits. In this mode, every line of code is an allocation, a network round-trip, or a lock that must be managed.