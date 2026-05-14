Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.

The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX is a compact workstation powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285HX, a 24-core processor. It targets AI, media, development, and workstation workloads in a small 4.8L chassis. Key strengths include PCIe 5.0 expansion, USB4 V2, dual 25GbE networking, and support for up to 256GB DDR5 memory. Its upgrade-friendly design makes it a flexible mini workstation for creators, engineers, and homelab users.

For this article in the series, I’ve benchmarked the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra using a range of tests, most of them run with the Phoronix Test Suite. I’ve compared its results against nine other systems, comprising mini PCs and two Intel desktop systems powered by Core i5-10400 and Core i5-12400 processors.

The Intel N100 machine is included as a useful low-cost baseline. It shows what an inexpensive mini PC can deliver, making it easier to judge how much extra performance the higher-specification systems provide and whether that additional speed, responsiveness, and headroom justify their higher price for your workloads.