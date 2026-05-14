Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.

PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development

The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 Is Out Now to Improve Performance for NVIDIA GPU Users

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is mostly a bugfix release, improving performance for NVIDIA GPU users who experience issues introduced by the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver, and improving the login and lock screen experience by addressing a Plasma Login Manager crash when connecting and disconnecting multiple monitors and a startup failure when using certain graphics hardware.

LibreOffice 25.8.7 Announced as the Last Update in the LibreOffice 25.8 Series

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.6, the LibreOffice 25.8.7 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8

Fwupd 2.1.3 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.1.2 with support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, support for Redfish bearer token authentication, support for several XMC SPI chips, and support for parsing JCat files in libfwupd without using libjcat.

GStreamer 1.28.3 Adds NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hardware-Accelerated H.265 Encoding

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.2, the GStreamer 1.28.3 release introduces hardware-accelerated H.265 encoding support for NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoCs to the webrtcsink element, a leaky mode to the dataqueue-based elements, and fallback-source and enable-dummy properties to the fallbacksrc element.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.7.3

For more details, read our changelog.

Defending the public's right to know

Internet freedom has declined for 15 consecutive years. Beyond surveillance, the erosion of privacy and anonymity, and information manipulation, governments are targeting specific sites and services, or attacking infrastructure itself, causing shutdowns and deliberate disruptions for internet users. But how do we know when the internet is censored and how?

Internet Society

How RightsCon Is an Unexpected Stress Test for the Multistakeholder Model of Internet Governance

The cancellation of RightsCon 2026 is a stark reminder that when opportunities for civic engagement are neutralized, so are stakeholders’ voices. In this case, civil society was denied the ability to meet in person in Lusaka last week to share ideas and opportunities for how to address some of the most urgent digital challenges of our time.

From Coverage to Meaningful Connectivity: How Kenya Is Leading Africa’s Internet Future

It’s not enough just to get everyone online—people need to be able to take full advantage of their access. That’s why, in Africa, where the connectivity discussion has traditionally focused on coverage, there’s a recent shift toward making access growth meaningful. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Wireless-Tag previews IDO Claw ARM platform with OpenClaw pre-installed

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), along with the addition of five new project members. The platform combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, Xen, Zephyr RTOS, and additional Linux Foundation technologies for automotive software development.

Milk-V Jupiter2 brings SpacemiT K3 RISC-V platform to Pico-ITX form factor

Milk-V has introduced the Jupiter2, a compact RISC-V single-board computer based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. Similar to the recently announced Sipeed K3 Pico-ITX platform, the board combines eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with an eight-core A100 AI subsystem rated for up to 60 TOPS, LPDDR5 memory, and high-speed networking interfaces including 10GbE SFP+.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2026

Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

  
KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment is now available for public beta testing with various new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!

 
KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development

  
The KDE Project will receive over €1 million EUR (~ $1,5 million USD) from The Sovereign Tech Fund to continue and improve software development for KDE Plasma, KDE Linux, and KDE apps.

 
Fedora Hummingbird: Taking the Hummingbird model to the full operating system

  
At Red Hat Summit 2026, we’re announcing Fedora Hummingbird — a new container-based rolling Fedora Linux distribution

 
'Tech' Media Keeps Hyping Up Local Privilege Escalation, Cites Microsoft as 'Linux Authority' (FUD Source)

  
poor coverage

 
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)

  
some articles on 'killswitch'

 
Debian 14 “Forky” to Ship with Reproducible Packages, LoongArch64 Support

  
The upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” operating system series will ship with reproducible package builds and official support for the LoongArch64 architecture.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
This Android feature can predict your every move, and it's rolling out now

 
Yocto Project 6.0 “Wrynose” released with Linux 6.18 LTS

  
The Yocto Project 6.0, codenamed “Wrynose”, has just been released with Linux 6.18 LTS

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux

 
NetBSD 11.0 RC4 available!

  
please help testing

 
6 ways I use Fedora 44 beyond the basics - and why it's ready for anything

  
Fedora 44 is fast, stable, and surprisingly flexible

 
Every project has politics

  
From time to time you’ll see someone talk about keeping politics out of open source

 
Framework Meets RISC-V

  
RISC-V on modular hardware

 
Inkscape supports German petition to recognize Open Source volunteers

  
Inkscape is driven by volunteers who gift us

 
Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

  
Fragnesia is a new local privilege escalation flaw in the Linux kernel that may lead to local privilege escalation. Patch now!

 
Web Sites and Free Software: PersonalSit.es, Kanata, Neovim/Lilypond

  
misc. stories

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android adds a feature to stop you from doomscrolling

 
Why a digital document is a piece of software, and what that means for your freedom

  
Most people, including many competent software developers, think of a digital document the way they think of a sheet of paper

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
PantherX OS – Linux distribution based on Guix

  
PantherX OS is a Linux distribution based on Guix

 
Plasma secrets: Windows position for naughty apps

  
From my experience, positioning issues apply to mostly non-Plasma software, like say GIMP or LibreOffice

 
AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform

  
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs)

 
CachyOS vs. MX Linux: Are you seeking speed or stability in your distro?

  
Both CachyOS and MX Linux sit atop the Distrowatch Page Hit Ranking list

 
Graphs 2.0 Beta Brings Serious Plotting Power to the Linux Desktop

  
With new data types, improved imports, error bars, and UI tweaks, Graphs 2.0 beta aims to become the go-to plotting tool for serious Linux data work

 
My new favorite Android file manager is way better than Google's default - and it's free

  
I've tried so many Android file managers over the years

 
LWN on Kernel Space: Slop Versus Responsible Disclosure Practices, Hyrum's Law, and Hardware-assisted Arm VMs for s390

  
outside paywall today

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

  
PipeWire 1.6.5 audio/video server for Linux is now available for download with extra security checks and hardening fixes, removal of the pipe filter in filter-graph, and various bug fixes.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web Habits, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Against JavaScript, Keeping Things Simple and More Picks

  
site-building stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
Security News and Many Holes in Proprietary Software

  
Security leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Pine64, and More

  
Hardware leftovers/projects

 
Red Hat Announcements and Packaging of Commoditised Pieces

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Fedora Atomic and Red Hat's (or IBM's) Latest Paid-for 'Articles' About Itself

  
Little community left

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Graphics: NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.17 and AMD Fixes Linux HDMI 2.1 DSC Limitation

  
Stack for displays and more

 
In praise of the Linux kernel netconsole, Mythos hype/FUD, Cloudflare on QUIC bug, and Linux culling more hardware support

  
Linux news

 
Fedora, Flatpak, and IBM Red Hat's Annual Event Being About 90% About Slop and Selling Microsoft

  
not looking inspiring

 
Linux 7.1-rc3

  
RC3 is ready

 
Games: Arcade, Against Coyote, Steam Deck, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Perl: This week in PSC and More

  
3 picks for today/this week

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android’s desktop OS for ‘Googlebook’ leaks with basic features, virtual desktops, terminal

 
Linux has quietly become more forward-thinking than Windows, and these 6 features prove it

  
The Linux desktop market share is ridiculously tiny next to the sheer dominance of Windows 11, and there's simply no denying that

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Fedora Linux 44 distribution is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and featuring the latest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, and many other enhancements.

 
KDE Plasma 6.6.5 Is Out Now to Improve Performance for NVIDIA GPU Users

  
KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is now available as the fifth maintenance update in the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Elementary OS vs. Linux Mint: I compared my once favorite distro to the Windows alternative

  
If you're looking for a user-friendly Linux distribution

 
Fedora Kinoite vs. Silverblue: My verdict after testing both immutable Linux distros

  
Fedora offers two different takes on an immutable option

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Microsoft Windows in Montenegro: From 99% to Just 60% (or About 20% if One Counts Mobile as Well) [original]

  
Microsoft has mass layoffs impacting its most experienced workers

 
Joining This Year's Tux Machines Anniversary Party [original]

  
exactly 4 weeks away

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating System Leftovers

  
a few more links

 
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Agile Rates After Launch and Flatpak Sandbox Escape via Yelp

  
Red Hat and others

 
Security Breaches, Patches, and Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation

  
FUD and more

 
Education and Standards in the News

  
3 more stories

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers

  
Firefox and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
cURL's Stenberg: "Mythos" is Marketing Hype by Sleazy Slop Peddler, Anthropic

  
indeed

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Hosting, WordPress, "Out With the JS, In With the HTML"

  
mindset changes

 
GNU and Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

  
freedom-focused picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Social Control Media, Linux User Space, LINUX Unplugged, and Late Night Linux

  
4 new episodes

 
Linux Foundation Tries to Devote Resources to Kernel (Linux) After Criticism, Partners With Sonatype

  
2 news picks

 
News About BSD and ZFS in Particular

  
ZFS and more

 
Debian: Freexian Collaborators, Colin Watson, and Tails Release

  
Debian news

 
Microsoft, Slop, and Paid-for Red Hat Pieces

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Databases: PgBouncer 1.25.2, gAdmin 4 9.15, Ajqvue 3.6, pgFormatter v5.10, and More

  
mostly but not only postgres

 
Games: Moving to GNU/Linux, Godot 4.7 Beta 2, New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Audacious 4.6 Media Player Promises File Browser Plugin, Beta Out Now

  
Audacious 4.6 open-source media player is now available for public beta testing with a File Browser plugin, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and much more.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Owners: You Could Get Part of Google's $135 Million Data Settlement

 
Two years without a laptop taught me what Android can't do (and Linux can)

  
Two years ago, I replaced my laptop with an Android-based desktop

 
Pi Slate – A Raspberry Pi 5 handheld Linux cyberdeck with a 5-inch 1920×720 touchscreen display

  
We previously wrote about Carbon’s CyberT, a Blackberry-style Raspberry Pi CM4 handheld Linux cyberdeck designed for Kali Linux and penetration testing

 
LibreOffice 25.8.7 Announced as the Last Update in the LibreOffice 25.8 Series

  
LibreOffice 25.8.7 is now available for download as the seventh and last maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with more than 10 bug fixes.

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
I’ll put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective

 
ALBA Linux Project – Japanese Linux distribution

  
ALBA Linux Project is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that’s developed by a Japanese student

 
Linux Mint vs. Elementary OS: I compared both distros, and here's my advice

  
If you're looking for a user-friendly Linux distribution

 
Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8

  
Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for the SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, as well as various other improvements.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17 could let you remove a major Pixel feature

 
Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch

  
Parrot 7.2 penetration testing distribution is now available for download with updated tools, security patches, and Linux kernel 6.19.13. Here’s what else is new!

 
Switching From Windows to Linux? These 15 Pro Tips Make Ubuntu Feel Like Home

  
I've been using Ubuntu for decades. Whether you're new to the OS or returning to it after a while

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Milk-V Jupiter2 brings SpacemiT K3 RISC-V platform to Pico-ITX form factor

  
Software support listed by Milk-V includes Bianbu 3.0, Ubuntu 26.04, OpenHarmony 6.0, OpenKylin, Deepin, and Fedora

 
Ubuntu 26.04 vs. Fedora 44: After years of testing both Linux distros, here's my verdict

  
Ubuntu and Fedora are two powerhouse Linux distributions

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GStreamer 1.28.3 Adds NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hardware-Accelerated H.265 Encoding

  
GStreamer 1.28.3 has been released today as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest GStreamer 1.28 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform multimedia framework.