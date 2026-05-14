news
Open Hardware/Modding: PinkPad, Security Cam, and More
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Adafruit ☛ Turning a toy into a Linux Cyberdeck with Raspberry Pi
Kati writes about making a Linux cyberdeck computer using a children’s toy, a VTech Lern und Musik Laptop, as a computer case.
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Hackaday ☛ VTech Toy Becomes PinkPad, The DIY Linux Laptop
Originally envisioned as a simple DIY laptop project, [kati]’s PinkPad V1 ended up being considerably more involved than expected. But the end result is a perfectly usable, stunningly pink, and remarkably sturdy portable laptop that looks nothing like a hack job.
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Meadowhawk ☛ New Security Cam project
I strongly resist participating in the panopticon economy but, I have wanted to set up some security cameras around my house for ages. I am simply unwilling to share my data with corps that will not only retain my data but also sell it to anyone willing to give them a few bucks. This makes installing an "online" commercial security camera solution off the table. Many of those less expensive online cams are known for their porous security and non-existent privacy protection, so no choice but to build my own personal solution!
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Pimoroni ☛ Look Mum No Computer at Eurovision
As well as being an analog synth wizard, Sam is an inspiring inventor - he builds unhinged and fabulous projects that span the intersection of music and art (if that's not enough, he does cool stuff with engines too 🔥).
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Arduino ☛ Nibsy makes manual project documentation obsolete
It records two things: audio as McAleer speaks and explains what he’s doing, plus images from an overhead webcam that points down at the desk. McAleer’s spoken explanations give the AI context, including critical information like the names of components and information about the connections he’s making. The explanations, plus image analysis, let the AI determine which image frames to keep for the documentation. All the while, the UNO Q’s onboard LED matrix displays icons representing the system’s status.
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Yahoo News ☛ Vadzo Imaging Expands USB Camera SDK Support with VISPA ARC for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Linux Kernel 6.x
Vadzo Imaging's VISPA ARC USB camera SDK extends verified support to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Linux Kernel 6.x, enabling the Falcon-1335CRS, Falcon-900MGS, Falcon-2020MRS, and Falcon-821CRS USB camera to integrate directly into modern embedded Linux development environments without kernel patching, custom driver builds, or UVC compatibility workarounds.