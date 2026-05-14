Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Events, and Standards

Some browsers ship code that checks which domain you’re visiting and changes how the page renders based on it.

Yup, you read that right. If site == X, do Y.

TikTok gets special treatment. So does Netflix. So does Instagram. And so does SeatGuru.

Safari and Firefox both do this. Chrome doesn’t. That tells us something interesting.

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This creates a feedback loop. Developers build for Chrome because Chrome dominates. Their sites work best in Chrome. Users who hit bugs elsewhere blame the browser, not the site, so they switch to Chrome, reinforcing its dominance.