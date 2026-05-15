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Games: Hatred of Slop, The Talos Principle 3, and More
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Developers of Party Animals announce an AI video contest - game gets a review bomb | GamingOnLinux
Talk about not reading the room right? Party Animals developers Recreate Games recently announced an AI video contest and it went down like a lead balloon.
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The original Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light Complete Edition enter the GOG Preservation Program | GamingOnLinux
GOG announced today a new partnership with 4A Games to bring the original versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light to GOG in the Preservation Program.
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Get some quality classics in the Humble 15th Anniversary Indie Icons Showcase Bundle | GamingOnLinux
The Humble 15th Anniversary Indie Icons Showcase Bundle has gone live with a selection of great games that are not to be slept on.
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Build a star-system wide factory in the incremental game Starvester | GamingOnLinux
Starvester has a fun idea - taking elements from clicker / idle and factory sims and expanding them to be across a whole star system. Giving you some sci-fi vibes in a chilled out pixel-art setting, it looks like a nice one to spend a few hours in. And, it won't take forever as the idea behind it is that you can actually get it finished.
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ARC Raiders moves to slower larger updates as it crosses over 16 million sales | GamingOnLinux
Embark Studios / Nexon are slowing down on updates to ARC Raiders to address concerns from players, and make bigger updates - as it crossed a massive milestone.
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Space colony building sim Space Haven 1.0 is finally here | GamingOnLinux
After many years in development, Space Haven from Bugbyte Ltd. has finally left Early Access with the big 1.0 release out now.
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Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II set for launch on May 21 | GamingOnLinux
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II from Bulwark Studios and Kasedo Games now has a release date set for May 21st with a new dev video.
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The Talos Principle 3 revealed to be "coming soon" | GamingOnLinux
Croteam and Devolver Digital have revealed The Talos Principle 3, the final chapter of the thought-provoking first-person puzzle series. This one seems to push things in a slightly wilder and more alien direction, and I will admit I am quite excited to see what they come up with for the finale.
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Steam Beta brings Big Picture Mode tweaks, Linux improvements and Steam Controller fixes | GamingOnLinux
Valve released another new Steam Client Beta update for all platforms on May 13th, bringing with it a few styling changes to Big Picture Mode and various fixes.For the Big Picture Mode they've slightly adjusted the layout and colouring which should better match the rest of Steam, improve readability and improve the overall organisation of settings. All work towards the Steam Machine and Steam Frame release to get them looking as good as possible. We're getting close now with the recent Proton 11 Beta update too.