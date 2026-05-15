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Finland's Embrace of GNU/Linux in 2026
In Finland, GNU/Linux usage has soared this year and last year. Why? We don't know, but we can speculate, can't we?
According to Finland's national broadcaster, there is something big going on ("Hyvästi Windows? Näin Linux Mint asentui tavallisen käyttäjän pelikoneeksi").
A very positive article about the technology (albeit in Finnish), but one which makes the fatal mistake of not addressing the politics now blocking FOSS from coming back.
Each and every Finnish teaching institution has been subverted and occupied by kotiryssä who sit in place of the once great IT departments. They actively block deployment of non-Microsoft products and services.
The kotiryssä are ostensibly Finns but work for the advantage of foreign powers by ensuring that no useful products and technologies are actually learned / taught.
Similar for most businesses, though there are a few small exceptions there in the private sector.
It ought to be noted that the original nature of computing, reaching back to the start, has been open.
In education, software freedom is essential (for studying). █
Image source: Ylen logo