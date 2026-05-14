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Why a digital document is a piece of software, and what that means for your freedom
Quoting: Why a digital document is a piece of software, and what that means for your freedom - TDF Community Blog —
Most people, including many competent software developers, think of a digital document the way they think of a sheet of paper: an inert object that holds words and pictures, indifferent to the tool used to open it. This intuition is wrong, and the consequences of getting it wrong shape everything from vendor lock-in to cybersecurity to the long-term readability of public records.
A digital document is not paper. It is a piece of software.