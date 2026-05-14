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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2026



Quoting: Graphs 2.0 Beta Brings Serious Plotting Power to the Linux Desktop - FOSS Force —

On Linux, one of the best apps for plotting data is called Graphs. It’s free and open source, released under GPLv3 or later.

Data is not just a character played by Brent Spiner. It’s also a way for companies to follow trends, for scientists to plot experiments, for students to pass tests, and teachers to understand how the student body is progressing. Data is so crucial in the modern world that it’s often sold to the highest bidder or (unfortunately) stolen and used for nefarious purposes.

One very important aspect of data is the ability to view it in a form that makes sense. After all, who wants to view columns of comma-separated values? I’ve tried, and it hurts my brain.

Instead, we want to view data in pretty graphs, curves, plots, lines, and colors. By viewing data in such a way, we get a visual representation that is far easier to consume. For that, we need an app.