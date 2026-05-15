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Free and Open Source Software
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Stan - Haskell STatic ANalyser - LinuxLinks
Stan is a command-line tool for analysing Haskell projects.
It uses GHC-generated HIE files to inspect source code, identify code that could be improved, and offer guidance based on common Haskell ecosystem practices as well as compiler information.
This is free and open source software.
git-who - command-line Git analysis tool - LinuxLinks
git-who is a command-line Git analysis tool that extends the idea of git blame from individual lines to whole file trees.
It helps developers identify who has contributed most to a repository, subdirectory, component, branch, tag, or revision range by walking the commit history and summarizing authorship across broader areas of a codebase.
This is free and open source software.
Tanoshi - self-hosted manga reader - LinuxLinks
Tanoshi is a self-hosted manga reader that provides a web-based library for browsing, searching, reading, and tracking manga across devices.
It’s designed for users who want to run their own manga server, with support for multiple users, reading progress, automatic chapter updates, notifications, and integrations with MyAnimeList and AniList. There’s also a desktop version built with Tauri for users who prefer a single-device setup rather than hosting the service.
This is free and open source software.
Onefetch - displays information about a local Git repository - LinuxLinks
Onefetch is a command-line utility that displays information about a local Git repository directly in your terminal.
It gives developers a compact overview of a project, combining repository metadata, code statistics, language detection, and an ASCII logo in a fast, configurable display. The tool works offline and is useful for quickly inspecting projects, producing terminal screenshots, or getting a concise snapshot of a repository without opening a browser or external dashboard.
This is free and open source software.
Suwayomi Server - manga reader server - LinuxLinks
Suwayomi Server is a manga reader server designed for users who want to run their own desktop or self-hosted manga library system.
It works with extensions built for Mihon/Tachiyomi, provides a bundled web interface, and can be accessed locally or remotely through a modern web browser or compatible client.
This is free and open source software.
Weeder - perform whole-program dead-code analysis - LinuxLinks
Weeder is a command-line utility for Haskell that performs whole-program dead-code analysis.
It works with `.hie` files generated by GHC, builds a dependency graph of declarations, and traverses that graph from configurable roots to identify code that is no longer reachable. The tool is designed for real-world Haskell projects and can be used with Cabal, Stack, and Nix-based workflows to help developers locate and remove unused declarations across module boundaries.
This is free and open source software.