Free and Open Source Software

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Internet Society

How RightsCon Is an Unexpected Stress Test for the Multistakeholder Model of Internet Governance

The cancellation of RightsCon 2026 is a stark reminder that when opportunities for civic engagement are neutralized, so are stakeholders’ voices. In this case, civil society was denied the ability to meet in person in Lusaka last week to share ideas and opportunities for how to address some of the most urgent digital challenges of our time.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

Some of the highlights of KDE Plasma 6.7 include per-screen virtual desktops, Wayland session restore, a global push-to-talk feature, a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers, a “multi-GPU swapchain” feature for Vulkan support, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.

PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development

The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.

LinuxGizmos.com

Wireless-Tag previews IDO Claw ARM platform with OpenClaw pre-installed

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), along with the addition of five new project members. The platform combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, Xen, Zephyr RTOS, and additional Linux Foundation technologies for automotive software development.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 15, 2026

Stan

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Ubuntu 25.10 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, Here’s How

  
A step-by-step and easy-to-follow tutorial (with screenshots) on how to upgrade your Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) installations to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon).

 
Fedora Hummingbird: Taking the Hummingbird model to the full operating system

  
At Red Hat Summit 2026, we’re announcing Fedora Hummingbird — a new container-based rolling Fedora Linux distribution

 
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)

  
some articles on 'killswitch'

 
RMS (Dr. Stallman) Public Presentation Next Month in Germany [original]

  
Germany is moving to GNU/Linux. Windows is moving down.

 
KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

  
KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment is now available for public beta testing with various new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!

 
KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development

  
The KDE Project will receive over €1 million EUR (~ $1,5 million USD) from The Sovereign Tech Fund to continue and improve software development for KDE Plasma, KDE Linux, and KDE apps.


  
 


 
I became a better Linux user by watching these 10 YouTube channels

  
One of my favorite parts of being a Linux user is the lively community

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KLV-Airedale – lightweight Void Linux-based distribution

  
KLV-Airedale is a lightweight Linux distribution based on Void Linux

 
KDE Gear 26.08 release schedule

  
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.7, Linux 6.18.30 and Linux 6.12.88

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.7 kernel

 
Six-Year-Old Linux Kernel Flaw Lets Unprivileged Users Read Root-Owned Files

  
A six-year-old security flaw in the Linux kernel can let an unprivileged user read root-owned files. The flaw was reported by Qualys and patched on May 14th, 2026.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Patches and Incidents

  
Security leftovers

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
kernel and more

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, EasyOS, Debian, and Ubuntu

  
OS related leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Events, and Standards

  
mostly FOSS leftovers

 
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Upcoming RMS Talk and New Release of GNUtrition

  
2 picks for tonight

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Games: Unreal Engine 5.8, Steam Controller, and More

  
GNU/Linux-centric picks

 
Proprietary: Qt, Winpodx, and More

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Graphics: dual-monitor Linux setup seamless and Linux scheduler patches improve frame rates on low-end PCs

  
Graphics news

 
Another catchy name (for hype) in a Linux local-privilege-escalation (LPE) bug

  
here they go again

 
Open Hardware/Modding: PinkPad, Security Cam, and More

  
Projects and fun

 
Latest Self-Serving Fake Articles About Red Hat, Slop and Buzzwords (IBM Makes It Worse)

  
latest from redhat.com and more

 
Fedora Under IBM Getting Odd, Fedora Hummingbird Promotes Slop Plagiarism

  
Fedora news

 
Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy

  
a pair of pieces

 
WINE or Emulation: Cemu, Proton, and WINE News

  
4 articles for today

 
Android Leftovers

  
This Android feature can predict your every move, and it's rolling out now

 
Yocto Project 6.0 “Wrynose” released with Linux 6.18 LTS

  
The Yocto Project 6.0, codenamed “Wrynose”, has just been released with Linux 6.18 LTS

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux

 
NetBSD 11.0 RC4 available!

  
please help testing

 
6 ways I use Fedora 44 beyond the basics - and why it's ready for anything

  
Fedora 44 is fast, stable, and surprisingly flexible

 
Every project has politics

  
From time to time you’ll see someone talk about keeping politics out of open source

 
Framework Meets RISC-V

  
RISC-V on modular hardware

 
Inkscape supports German petition to recognize Open Source volunteers

  
Inkscape is driven by volunteers who gift us

 
Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

  
Fragnesia is a new local privilege escalation flaw in the Linux kernel that may lead to local privilege escalation. Patch now!

 
Web Sites and Free Software: PersonalSit.es, Kanata, Neovim/Lilypond

  
misc. stories

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android adds a feature to stop you from doomscrolling

 
Why a digital document is a piece of software, and what that means for your freedom

  
Most people, including many competent software developers, think of a digital document the way they think of a sheet of paper

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
PantherX OS – Linux distribution based on Guix

  
PantherX OS is a Linux distribution based on Guix

 
Plasma secrets: Windows position for naughty apps

  
From my experience, positioning issues apply to mostly non-Plasma software, like say GIMP or LibreOffice

 
AGL combines Xen, Zephyr, and Linux containers in new SDV platform

  
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs)

 
CachyOS vs. MX Linux: Are you seeking speed or stability in your distro?

  
Both CachyOS and MX Linux sit atop the Distrowatch Page Hit Ranking list

 
Graphs 2.0 Beta Brings Serious Plotting Power to the Linux Desktop

  
With new data types, improved imports, error bars, and UI tweaks, Graphs 2.0 beta aims to become the go-to plotting tool for serious Linux data work

 
My new favorite Android file manager is way better than Google's default - and it's free

  
I've tried so many Android file managers over the years

 
LWN on Kernel Space: Slop Versus Responsible Disclosure Practices, Hyrum's Law, and Hardware-assisted Arm VMs for s390

  
outside paywall today

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
PipeWire 1.6.5 Brings Extra Security Checks and Hardening Fixes to Pulse Server

  
PipeWire 1.6.5 audio/video server for Linux is now available for download with extra security checks and hardening fixes, removal of the pipe filter in filter-graph, and various bug fixes.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web Habits, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Against JavaScript, Keeping Things Simple and More Picks

  
site-building stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
Security News and Many Holes in Proprietary Software

  
Security leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Pine64, and More

  
Hardware leftovers/projects

 
Red Hat Announcements and Packaging of Commoditised Pieces

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Fedora Atomic and Red Hat's (or IBM's) Latest Paid-for 'Articles' About Itself

  
Little community left

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Graphics: NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.17 and AMD Fixes Linux HDMI 2.1 DSC Limitation

  
Stack for displays and more

 
In praise of the Linux kernel netconsole, Mythos hype/FUD, Cloudflare on QUIC bug, and Linux culling more hardware support

  
Linux news

 
'Tech' Media Keeps Hyping Up Local Privilege Escalation, Cites Microsoft as 'Linux Authority' (FUD Source)

  
poor coverage

 
Debian 14 “Forky” to Ship with Reproducible Packages, LoongArch64 Support

  
The upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” operating system series will ship with reproducible package builds and official support for the LoongArch64 architecture.

 
Fedora, Flatpak, and IBM Red Hat's Annual Event Being About 90% About Slop and Selling Microsoft

  
not looking inspiring

 
Linux 7.1-rc3

  
RC3 is ready

 
Games: Arcade, Against Coyote, Steam Deck, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Perl: This week in PSC and More

  
3 picks for today/this week

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android’s desktop OS for ‘Googlebook’ leaks with basic features, virtual desktops, terminal

 
Linux has quietly become more forward-thinking than Windows, and these 6 features prove it

  
The Linux desktop market share is ridiculously tiny next to the sheer dominance of Windows 11, and there's simply no denying that

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Fedora Linux 44 distribution is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and featuring the latest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, and many other enhancements.

 
KDE Plasma 6.6.5 Is Out Now to Improve Performance for NVIDIA GPU Users

  
KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is now available as the fifth maintenance update in the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Elementary OS vs. Linux Mint: I compared my once favorite distro to the Windows alternative

  
If you're looking for a user-friendly Linux distribution

 
Fedora Kinoite vs. Silverblue: My verdict after testing both immutable Linux distros

  
Fedora offers two different takes on an immutable option

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Microsoft Windows in Montenegro: From 99% to Just 60% (or About 20% if One Counts Mobile as Well) [original]

  
Microsoft has mass layoffs impacting its most experienced workers