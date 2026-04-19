Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.

DongshanPI has previewed a SoM based on the Kendryte K510 in a recent social media post. The module targets AIoT applications involving computer vision and audio processing.

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New Software for Running Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2026



Developed by the Tux Machines community

Lately we've had many sunny days (again) and we also got plenty of good news. Considering the wars, the fast-rising prices, and all sorts of other worldwide problems, any news that's not bad is moderately OK.

Rianne saw a limping crow near the stadium today; that was saddening.

We're about 7 weeks away from this site's anniversary and our community will hold a small party. It'll be in northern England most likely (nothing set in stone yet).

On a personal level, I've gotten a lot stronger this year (better diet, more exercise) and this past month I spent many days sitting in the sun and taking breaks. Sleep and relaxation make curating this site a lot easier and this year has been by far the most rewarding. In fact, this site has been receiving a lot more recognition, at least in this country. More and more people are aware of it, and not all are geeks.

Some of the software tools we created for curating and maintaining this site have been improved, including a Firefox plugin that helps us survey the news. We had a new release of it two days ago.

We put that in Git, but it does not have a name yet. █

Image source: Aquila de corona (crowned eagle)