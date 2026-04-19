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New Software for Running Tux Machines
Developed by the Tux Machines community
Lately we've had many sunny days (again) and we also got plenty of good news. Considering the wars, the fast-rising prices, and all sorts of other worldwide problems, any news that's not bad is moderately OK.
Rianne saw a limping crow near the stadium today; that was saddening.
We're about 7 weeks away from this site's anniversary and our community will hold a small party. It'll be in northern England most likely (nothing set in stone yet).
On a personal level, I've gotten a lot stronger this year (better diet, more exercise) and this past month I spent many days sitting in the sun and taking breaks. Sleep and relaxation make curating this site a lot easier and this year has been by far the most rewarding. In fact, this site has been receiving a lot more recognition, at least in this country. More and more people are aware of it, and not all are geeks.
Some of the software tools we created for curating and maintaining this site have been improved, including a Firefox plugin that helps us survey the news. We had a new release of it two days ago.
We put that in Git, but it does not have a name yet. █
Image source: Aquila de corona (crowned eagle)