Games: Boutique Linux PC, Steam Runs On Nintendo Switch Using Valve's Proton Linux Beta, More on Valve's Proton 11 Beta

BlueSky user aagaming posted a proof-of-concept video that shows Steam running on the Nintendo Switch. This feat required lots of manual tweaking, but actual game support is fairly limited despite how far along Proton, the compatibility layer Valve has developed that allows Windows software to run on Linux-based operating systems, has come. This is because the Arm branch of Proton integrates FEX, a utility for running x86 games on Arm architecture, and the Switch kernel is simply not able to handle that kind of heavy-duty workload.

In theory, the system should be able to play native Arm games on Linux just fine, but those are few and far between on Steam. What's most interesting about this story isn't that recent versions of Arm64 Linux, Steam, and Proton can be made to run on Nintendo Switch. Rather, it's the implications for the rest of the Arm-based PC market, ranging from budget gaming handhelds to premium thin-and-light laptops.