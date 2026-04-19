Why Was XLibre Removed From the Arch Wiki? The Full Story

What happened is this; They started applying heavy handed censorship to the forums. It got to the point where you couldn't talk about a lot of subjects on the support/technical sub-forums without the thread being closed and if you kept up having your account banned. Most of this had to do with the usual stuff that'll get you in trouble on all mainstream Linux forums these days. systemd, rust, IBM/Microsoft/Google influence, FreeDesktop/Red Hat and related subjects. All of this became something you weren't allowed to talk about at all. Usually faggot janny stuff like closing threads and declaring things to be "off topic" and/or "bad for the forum". You know what I mean.

This ended up driving a lot of old timers to the Off Topic (Off the Wall) forum where you could talk about anything. So really long threads ended up there where this stuff was talked about and where people that wanted to run systems that weren't close to the new defaults could gather, work together, share ebuilds/overlays and all that good stuff.

This was obviously a problem for the group that subverted the project. Since users were not only maintaining ebuilds and sharing tips they were also calling these people out by name, archiving their posts on the mailing lists and documenting things like the companies they were working for (Google, M$, IBM/Red Hat etc.) and showing clearly who now had influence and was paying to ruin the project and subvert the democratic process that was supposed to keep it fair for the users.

So what they did was claim that the thread where people had been ranting about politics for years was suddenly this huge problem due to racism and Donald Trump. Then they used that as an excuse to delete the entire forum and ban a bunch of users. Of course it was simply an excuse to nuke those threads.