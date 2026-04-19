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Release of Wine 11.7, Valve Quietly Rebased Proton on Wine 11
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Wine 11.7 released with DirectSound 7.1 support, VBScript improvements, MSXML updates | GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.7 is out now for this impressive compatibility layer to run Windows apps and games on Linux. Another biweekly release bringing new features and bug fixes, and just recently Valve upgraded Proton with a new Beta based on Wine 11.
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WCCF Tech ☛ Valve Quietly Rebased Proton on Wine 11, and Linux Gaming Just Got Windows-Level Frame Pacing
Valve's newest Proton update has quietly removed one of Linux gaming's biggest hassles. Through Wine 11 integration and major optimizations, Proton 11 brings Linux to Windows-level playability.
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Valve's Proton 11 beta unlocks more playable games and boosts performance for Steam Deck and Linux fans
Proton 11 adds Wine 11's NTSync support, slashing CPU overhead, boosting frame rates, and enabling more Windows games to run reliably on Linux.