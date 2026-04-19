BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

If you follow the latest desktop operating system news, and stories around Windows 11 in particular, you can't have failed to notice a trend: everybody hates it.

Well, that's not quite true, but if you hang out on some forums or subreddits, the posts you scroll through will very much give you this impression and convince you that the hate is very real. And you don't exactly see many folks rushing to Microsoft's defense, either, in the main.

Of course, it's always been 'cool' to hate 'authority' (and use 'quote marks'), and Microsoft is very much the dominant monarch when it comes to desktop platforms. And lately, it's become a growing trend to declare that you're heading to Linux, or macOS, and that [insert whatever Microsoft just did here] is the final, camel-destroying straw for you and Windows 11.