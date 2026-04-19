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France Got the Ball Rolling

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2026



The Frenchman who made our day

So the match ended a minute ago. Probably the most critical match of this season, so I jogged around the stadium around halftime, not too long after the Frenchman had scored.

2026 is shaping up to be a very fine year for GNU/Linux adoption and for local football alike. France won't be the last European country to order the removal of Windows. We can expect that nearby and culturally similar countries (e.g. Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands) will at least consider doing the same.

The goal is software freedom; GNU/Linux is the means. █

Image source: French Puppet Show