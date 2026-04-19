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Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support

Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

LinuxGizmos.com

Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

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Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2026

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