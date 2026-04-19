These are all good, proven tools. But they have something in common: they're about storage. You put data in, you get data out. They don't give you a queue that consumers can block on. They don't give you a pub/sub channel, a ring buffer, a semaphore, a priority heap, or a lock-free MPMC algorithm. They don't do atomic counters or futex-based blocking with timeouts.

That's the gap the Data::*::Shared family fills - fourteen Perl modules that give you proper, typed, concurrent data structures backed by mmap. Not better storage - concurrent data structures that happen to live in shared memory. Queues, hash maps, pub/sub, stacks, ring buffers, heaps, graphs, sync primitives - the works. All written in XS/C, all designed to work across fork()'d processes with zero serialization overhead.

Let me walk you through what's in the box.