Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software LeftoversUpdate: Page posted prematurely, not split up into WWW stuff and the rest.
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Abhinav Gopalakrishnan ☛ Emacs - Things I should have known #3
Or, if you’re more of an M-x person: M-x rename-buffer
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Ruben Schade ☛ Planets: blog aggregators for tech projects
Many large technical projects aggregate blogs from multiple people and sources into a single site “planet” and RSS feed, letting you easily subscribe en masse. It’s a great way to dive into a world without committing to subscribing to hundreds of separate blogs at once. Some are officially sanctioned by their titular projects, others are maintained by volunteers with an interest in the topic.
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Igor Roztropiński ☛ Modern Frontend Complexity: essential or accidental?
What are the roots of this Complexity? How have we arrived here?
Once upon a time, at the dawn of the web, browsers and websites were simple. There were no apps really, but mostly static pages - collections of .html files sprinkled with some CSS for better look. These websites were text-based for the most part, linking to other similar documents available on the World Wide Web. Everything was plain and simple; static documents, referring to each other.
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Happy BMO Push Day! (20260415.1)
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Firefox Application Security Team: Firefox Security & Privacy Newsletter 2026 Q1
Welcome to the Q1 2026 edition of the Firefox Security & Privacy Newsletter.
Security and privacy are foundational to Mozilla’s manifesto and central to how we build Firefox. In this edition, we highlight key security and privacy work from Q1 2026, organized into the following areas: [...]
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Education
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Michal Zalewski ☛ The Secret Life of Circuits
The Secret Life of Circuits is the reference I wish I had earlier in my life. It's an accessible, in-depth exploration of how circuits really work, from the motion of electrons to the dark art of embedded system programming.
The book is written for the inquiring hobbyist. Featuring 290+ meticulously-crafted color illustrations and 420 pages of crisp theory, The Secret Life of Circuits is a lifeline both to newcomers and to those who have tried their hand at electronics and have given up at the craft.
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Arjen Wiersma ☛ BSides Groningen
10 out of 10 for a conference, it was small but had a great atmosphere. The quality of the talks was extremely high and I ran into a lot of familiar faces.
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Artyom Bologov ☛ Working at Nyxt / Atlas Engineer: Thanks and Sorry
It’s then that I noticed Nyxt mentioned in some discussions. Wow, someone makes a real Web browser in Lisp!
And when the obligatory university internships started, I knew: I want to work on Nyxt (finally renamed with an ‘Y’.)
I still remember the tremor I had while writing an email to Atlas Engineer. Still hatching English, still uncertain prospects, still stuck with parents amid Covid lockdowns. So why not message Atlas folks suggesting I work on browser security? Hit “Send” (just kidding, it’s C-c C-c in Emacs!)
They responded. We had a nice chat/interview and they agreed to take me on an internship. (Mostly because my first email was masterfully crafted, as John later confessed.) Working on Force-HTTPS Mode as the first (and almost the last) security task. And then going crazy with huge refactorings and new features, like auto-mode, enabling functionality / modes per page / URL / scheme etc..
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