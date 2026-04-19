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today's howtos
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Unicorn Media ☛ Encrypt Files on GNU/Linux with Hideout and Skip the Terminal
This minimalist GTK app puts GPG‑powered file encryption behind a drag‑and‑drop interface that even a GNU/Linux newbie can use on the first try.
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FOSSLinux ☛ Local Hey Hi (AI) Performance: Optimizing LLM Inference on GNU/Linux (2026 Admin Guide)
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FOSSLinux ☛ Scaling Reliable Infrastructure with Immutable GNU/Linux Distributions (2026 Admin Guide)
Marcus T. explores the shift toward immutable GNU/Linux foundations. Learn to deploy Fedora CoreOS and master atomic updates for indestructible infrastructure.
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FOSSLinux ☛ Mastering Local AI: How to Run Ollama on Ubuntu (2026 Guide)
I breakdown the 2026 Local Hey Hi (AI) Protocol for Ubuntu. Learn how to deploy Ollama, manage Llama 3 models via terminal, and build a headless Hey Hi (AI) server with zero data leakage.
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FOSSLinux ☛ The Rise of Immutable Linux: Mastering NixOS (2026 Architectural Guide)
I breakdown the 2026 Declarative Protocol for NixOS. Learn how to manage /nix/store physics, Atomic Rollbacks, Flakes, and remote server deployment with Colmena.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on Fedora 43
Plotly stands as one of the most powerful open-source data visualization libraries available for Python developers today.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Magento on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
If you are running an eCommerce store or planning to build one, Magento remains one of the most powerful open-source platforms available today.
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Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install HTTPS Protocol on Ubuntu 26.04
HTTPS stands for Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure. It is the most valid and secure communication protocol on the internet. HTTPS protects the integrity and confidentiality of the website and the user’s computer.
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RoseHosting ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 26.04
In this blog post, we will show you how to install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 26.04.
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Linuxize ☛ git fetch vs git pull: What Is the Difference?
git fetch and git pull both download changes from a remote repository, but only one updates your current branch. This guide explains the difference, when to use each command, and how to avoid merge surprises.
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RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Magento on Ubuntu 26.04
Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform designed to help business owners easily and efficiently build and manage their online stores.
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TecMint ☛ sort and uniq: Clean and Count Log File Entries in Linux
You’re staring at a log file with 80,000 lines. The same error repeats 600 times in a row. grep gives you a wall of identical output. You don’t need to read all 80,000 lines – you need to know which errors occurred and how many times each one appeared. That’s exactly what sort and uniq solve, and most Linux beginners don’t know they go together.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Skip the tutorials and build something real: Learn Linux the easy way
Do you struggle to understand how to boost your Linux skills? Are you sick of getting stuck in tutorial hell? A lack of inspiration can hold you back for years, but all you need are some ideas and a refined process. I have a guide that combines both how I learned Linux and how I approach difficult subjects, so you can breeze past beginner mode and into graybeard territory.