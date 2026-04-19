news
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Linux Saloon
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 342: GNU/Linux 7.0, France switches to Linux, 5% on Steam, Bazzite, Anthropic AI, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a brand new version of the GNU/Linux kernel with GNU/Linux 7.0. We also have some distro news to cover with an update to Bazzite and Gentoo as well as a new distro that hit my radar called stillOS.
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 196 | GNU/Linux Native vs Universal Applications
Discussed when GNU/Linux users go with GNU/Linux Native applications over Universal applications like Flatpak, Snaps and AppImages.