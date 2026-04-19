news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Abhinav Gopalakrishnan ☛ Emacs - Things I should have known #3
Or, if you’re more of an M-x person: M-x rename-buffer
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Education
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Michal Zalewski ☛ The Secret Life of Circuits
The Secret Life of Circuits is the reference I wish I had earlier in my life. It's an accessible, in-depth exploration of how circuits really work, from the motion of electrons to the dark art of embedded system programming.
The book is written for the inquiring hobbyist. Featuring 290+ meticulously-crafted color illustrations and 420 pages of crisp theory, The Secret Life of Circuits is a lifeline both to newcomers and to those who have tried their hand at electronics and have given up at the craft.
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Arjen Wiersma ☛ BSides Groningen
10 out of 10 for a conference, it was small but had a great atmosphere. The quality of the talks was extremely high and I ran into a lot of familiar faces.
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Artyom Bologov ☛ Working at Nyxt / Atlas Engineer: Thanks and Sorry
It’s then that I noticed Nyxt mentioned in some discussions. Wow, someone makes a real Web browser in Lisp!
And when the obligatory university internships started, I knew: I want to work on Nyxt (finally renamed with an ‘Y’.)
I still remember the tremor I had while writing an email to Atlas Engineer. Still hatching English, still uncertain prospects, still stuck with parents amid Covid lockdowns. So why not message Atlas folks suggesting I work on browser security? Hit “Send” (just kidding, it’s C-c C-c in Emacs!)
They responded. We had a nice chat/interview and they agreed to take me on an internship. (Mostly because my first email was masterfully crafted, as John later confessed.) Working on Force-HTTPS Mode as the first (and almost the last) security task. And then going crazy with huge refactorings and new features, like auto-mode, enabling functionality / modes per page / URL / scheme etc..
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