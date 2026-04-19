Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

It’s then that I noticed Nyxt mentioned in some discussions. Wow, someone makes a real Web browser in Lisp!

And when the obligatory university internships started, I knew: I want to work on Nyxt (finally renamed with an ‘Y’.)

I still remember the tremor I had while writing an email to Atlas Engineer. Still hatching English, still uncertain prospects, still stuck with parents amid Covid lockdowns. So why not message Atlas folks suggesting I work on browser security? Hit “Send” (just kidding, it’s C-c C-c in Emacs!)

They responded. We had a nice chat/interview and they agreed to take me on an internship. (Mostly because my first email was masterfully crafted, as John later confessed.) Working on Force-HTTPS Mode as the first (and almost the last) security task. And then going crazy with huge refactorings and new features, like auto-mode, enabling functionality / modes per page / URL / scheme etc..