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Web Browsers Leftovers
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Ruben Schade ☛ Planets: blog aggregators for tech projects
Many large technical projects aggregate blogs from multiple people and sources into a single site “planet” and RSS feed, letting you easily subscribe en masse. It’s a great way to dive into a world without committing to subscribing to hundreds of separate blogs at once. Some are officially sanctioned by their titular projects, others are maintained by volunteers with an interest in the topic.
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Igor Roztropiński ☛ Modern Frontend Complexity: essential or accidental?
What are the roots of this Complexity? How have we arrived here?
Once upon a time, at the dawn of the web, browsers and websites were simple. There were no apps really, but mostly static pages - collections of .html files sprinkled with some CSS for better look. These websites were text-based for the most part, linking to other similar documents available on the World Wide Web. Everything was plain and simple; static documents, referring to each other.
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Happy BMO Push Day! (20260415.1)
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Firefox Application Security Team: Firefox Security & Privacy Newsletter 2026 Q1
Welcome to the Q1 2026 edition of the Firefox Security & Privacy Newsletter.
Security and privacy are foundational to Mozilla’s manifesto and central to how we build Firefox. In this edition, we highlight key security and privacy work from Q1 2026, organized into the following areas: [...]
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