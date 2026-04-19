news
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Leftovers
-
Kelson Vibber ☛ Blog Moving to KVibber.com
Way back in the year 2000, I bought a domain name to move my personal website from the school web server to someplace I could keep it visible after graduating. I picked Hyperborea.org from an adventure movie I’d seen years earlier, wanting something that sounded fantastic but wasn’t Atlantis, which had already been done to death (and besides, it was taken). In 2002, I set up the first version of this blog, running on b2/cafelog. At the time, Katie and I both posted here. She later moved to LiveJournal, then stopped blogging, then set up again at Feral Tomatoes.
-
Kelson Vibber ☛ Blog Moving to KVibber.com
Eventually I decided I wanted to move over to the newer domain.
The Eleventy parts were easy: I just needed to change some parameters and rebuild. The hand-crafted parts were relatively easy: global search and replace.
And of course redirecting each section to the new site as I moved it.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Hiding the option to leave comments from some visitors to here
I've long had precautions against comment spam and they've mostly worked. But not entirely, and so there have always been some network areas that I disallowed comments from even if they didn't run into those precautions. And if a (bad) network area was a sufficiently high source of automatically blocked comment spam attempts, I would add it to the list of blocked areas in case the software doing the comment spam got smart enough to get past my other precautions.
-
Charles Plessy: Thanks Branchable!
I was hosted for a long time, free of charge, on https://www.branchable.com/ by Joey and Lars. Branchable and Ikiwiki were wonderful ideas that never took off as much as they deserved.
-
Ankur Sethi ☛ A broken 404 template in Django can swallow your backtraces
This shouldn't have been a problem. By default, Django will automatically redirect a URL without a trailing slash to the same URL with the trailing slash appended if the original URL returns a 404. For example, if you try to access the following URL on my website: [...]