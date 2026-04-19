news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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What EPO Staff, the Staff Union of the European Patent Office (SUEPO), and Europe Want and Need
Who should be served by patents?
New
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GAFAM Decided to Stop 'Old' Formats From Working, Format-Shifting Treadmills Resemble the Certificate Cartel Keeping Everybody Forever Chasing Rotations
Lots of extra chores because those who control the browsers decided that "too much choice" is bad, so they'll break "old" sites and make multimedia that's "old" not work anymore (not playable)
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Nothing But Vapourware Since XBox Leadership Ousted and Mass Layoffs Will Come Soon
We just don't know the exact date/s... yet
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Gemini Links 18/04/2026: Guix and WikiReader
Links for the day
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Network Maintenance Next Friday
We must be doing a terrific job so far given how much money gets spent trying to silence us
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"The Work-to-rule is Having Effect" at the European Patent Office (EPO)
The media knows how to contact SUEPO, but it's clearly not doing it
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Improving the Sites, Not Bloating Them
Sites need to evolve over time. Many conflate evolution with bloat (as if more complexity is desirable).
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 50 Out of 200: The Time Staff of Law Firm Burgess Mee Was Showing Up in Letters Sent for a Serial Strangler From Microsoft
Family-friendly? No.
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Next Week the Star of the "EPO Reality TV Show" Will Likely be Absent (Absconding the Tough Reality of Widespread Unrest)
He tarnishes the legacy of that surname and the country's image by spouting out lies and hurling abusive insults (lots of the "f word") at staff
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Speculations That IBM's CEO is on His Way Out
IBM has mass layoffs, but the media is not covering this [...] IBM is a company in the loo, a firm in a state of rapid disintegration
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Slopwatch Was Deprecated, It's Not Coming Back
LLMs that produce many words very fast (and waste a lot of energy in the process) cannot compete with authentic news sites
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WELCOME to The Cyber|Show @ Geminispace!
Andy set things up this past week
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Links 18/04/2026: Microsoft's PR Department (Waggener Edstrom) and CEO's Wife Buys NPR (BillPR, Now BallmerPR) as Independent/Public Service Media Dims Down
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 18/04/2026: Chronic Pain and CodingFont Game
Links for the day
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Links 17/04/2026: "I Hate the Internet" and Fake Wallet in Apple App Store
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 17, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, April 17, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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