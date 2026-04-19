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Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

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Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support

Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

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Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2026

The Photographs of Hugo Simberg

Updated This Past Day

  1. What EPO Staff, the Staff Union of the European Patent Office (SUEPO), and Europe Want and Need
    Who should be served by patents?

    New

  2. GAFAM Decided to Stop 'Old' Formats From Working, Format-Shifting Treadmills Resemble the Certificate Cartel Keeping Everybody Forever Chasing Rotations
    Lots of extra chores because those who control the browsers decided that "too much choice" is bad, so they'll break "old" sites and make multimedia that's "old" not work anymore (not playable)
  3. Nothing But Vapourware Since XBox Leadership Ousted and Mass Layoffs Will Come Soon
    We just don't know the exact date/s... yet
  4. Gemini Links 18/04/2026: Guix and WikiReader
    Links for the day
  5. Network Maintenance Next Friday
    We must be doing a terrific job so far given how much money gets spent trying to silence us
  6. "The Work-to-rule is Having Effect" at the European Patent Office (EPO)
    The media knows how to contact SUEPO, but it's clearly not doing it
  7. Improving the Sites, Not Bloating Them
    Sites need to evolve over time. Many conflate evolution with bloat (as if more complexity is desirable).
  8. SLAPP Censorship - Part 50 Out of 200: The Time Staff of Law Firm Burgess Mee Was Showing Up in Letters Sent for a Serial Strangler From Microsoft
    Family-friendly? No.
  9. Next Week the Star of the "EPO Reality TV Show" Will Likely be Absent (Absconding the Tough Reality of Widespread Unrest)
    He tarnishes the legacy of that surname and the country's image by spouting out lies and hurling abusive insults (lots of the "f word") at staff
  10. Speculations That IBM's CEO is on His Way Out
    IBM has mass layoffs, but the media is not covering this [...] IBM is a company in the loo, a firm in a state of rapid disintegration
  11. Slopwatch Was Deprecated, It's Not Coming Back
    LLMs that produce many words very fast (and waste a lot of energy in the process) cannot compete with authentic news sites
  12. WELCOME to The Cyber|Show @ Geminispace!
    Andy set things up this past week
  13. Links 18/04/2026: Microsoft's PR Department (Waggener Edstrom) and CEO's Wife Buys NPR (BillPR, Now BallmerPR) as Independent/Public Service Media Dims Down
    Links for the day
  14. Gemini Links 18/04/2026: Chronic Pain and CodingFont Game
    Links for the day
  15. Links 17/04/2026: "I Hate the Internet" and Fake Wallet in Apple App Store
    Links for the day
  16. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  17. IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 17, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, April 17, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-04-12 to 2026-04-18
    3940 /about.shtml
    1532 /index.shtml
    1496 /n/2026/04/14/Gemini_Links_14_04_2026_Greed_Versus_Stability_Board_and_Card_G.shtml
    1347 /n/2026/04/10/April_15_Richard_Stallman_to_Speak_at_the_University_of_Texas_i.shtml
    1302 /n/2026/04/12/EPO_on_Strike_This_Past_Friday_All_Major_Sites_Massive_Strike_C.shtml
    1235 /n/2026/04/10/Raw_Extensive_Evidence_of_Red_Hat_s_Mass_Layoffs_in_China_IBM_M.shtml
    1063 /irc.shtml
    938 /browse/latest.shtml
    829 /n/2026/04/15/Gemini_Links_15_04_2026_Organiding_bashrc_with_Imports_Odd%CE%BC_as_.shtml
    827 /n/2026/02/10/Links_10_02_2026_Media_Freedom_Feels_Dead_in_Hong_Kong_and_Gram.shtml
    827 /n/2026/04/16/Gemini_Links_16_04_2026_LLM_Nuisance_Identity_Systems_Surveilla.shtml
    825 /n/2026/04/13/At_Least_23_Days_of_EPO_Strikes.shtml
    820 /n/2025/04/25/Gemini_Links_25_04_2025_Night_Manager_and_Devuan_in_Hosting.shtml
    817 /n/2024/06/26/Meme_When_Ian_of_Debian_Was_Still_Alive.shtml
    810 /n/2025/11/19/Links_19_11_2025_Corporate_Government_Censorship_by_App_Stores_.shtml
    807 /n/2026/02/20/Links_20_02_2026_Standards_Science_and_Politics.shtml
    803 /n/2026/02/21/Links_21_02_2026_Tensions_Over_Iran_and_Illegal_Cheeto_Tariffs_.shtml
    785 /n/2026/01/19/Links_18_01_2026_Legal_Trouble_for_xAI_Climate_Concerns_Data_Br.shtml
    776 /n/2025/08/11/Links_11_08_2025_Data_Breaches_Politics_and_Climate.shtml
    773 /n/2026/02/11/Gemini_Links_11_02_2026_Terminator_Trilogy_and_Lagrange_in_the_.shtml
    770 /browse/index.shtml
    770 /n/2026/02/05/Links_05_02_2026_Canadian_Government_Uses_US_LLMs_to_Override_E.shtml
    769 /n/2026/02/12/Links_12_02_2026_Pushback_Against_NATO_Is_Expected_to_Step_Up_A.shtml
    768 /n/2025/10/03/Links_03_10_2025_Conflicts_Death_of_TypePad_and_TikTok_CheeTok_.shtml
    767 /n/2026/01/19/Links_19_01_2026_ChatGPT_s_Defects_and_The_Guardian_on_Why_So_c.shtml
    767 /n/2026/01/28/Links_28_01_2026_ChatGPT_Has_Financial_Problems_White_House_Sha.shtml
    766 /n/2026/03/02/Links_02_03_2026_More_Social_Control_Media_Bans_Climate_Change_.shtml
    763 /n/2025/12/24/Links_24_12_2025_Cheeto_President_Accused_of_Rape_in_Jeffrey_Ep.shtml
    762 /n/2025/08/12/Links_12_08_2025_More_Sabotage_of_Underwater_Cable_Ahead_of_Rus.shtml
    762 /n/2026/03/02/Links_02_03_2026_Claude_Code_Causes_a_Mexican_Government_Cybera.shtml
    760 /n/2025/03/06/Links_06_03_2025_Trade_Wars_Trademarks_Attacks_on_and_by_the_Me.shtml
    760 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    759 /n/2025/07/19/Links_19_07_2025_Kapo_berg_Settles_Software_Patents_Challenged.shtml
    758 /n/2025/10/08/Links_08_10_2025_Death_to_Spotify_and_Law_to_Ban_Loud_Commercia.shtml
    757 /n/2025/06/28/Links_28_06_2025_The_Age_of_Integrity_and_FreeBSD_Foundation_Ad.shtml
    756 /n/2026/02/12/State_of_the_Slop_Slopfarms_Containment.shtml
    755 /n/2026/01/26/Links_26_01_2026_Windows_Back_Doors_American_Winter_Storm_and_R.shtml
    754 /n/2026/02/07/Links_07_02_2026_Misinformation_by_Slop_Overrated_Slop_Causes_S.shtml
    754 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    753 /o/2016/12/16/new-linux-mint-releases-2/index.shtml
    752 /n/2024/05/19/libera_chat_Libera_Chat_Turns_3_Today.shtml
    752 /n/2026/02/15/Links_15_02_2026_How_Alexey_Navalny_Was_Executed_by_Putin_Erdog.shtml
    748 /n/2025/04/19/Egypt_is_Controlled_by_Google_Not_Microsoft.shtml
    748 /n/2026/04/14/Lots_of_Positive_News_Lately_Microsoft_GitHub_in_Trouble.shtml
    745 /n/2026/02/28/Links_28_02_2026_Tehran_s_Two_Tiered_Internet_Internet_Under_Fi.shtml
    744 /n/2024/09/20/Links_20_09_2024_Qualcomm_Layoffs_Interest_Rates_Fall.shtml
    743 /n/2025/09/13/Links_13_09_2025_China_Punishes_for_Negative_Posts_US_Police_Un.shtml

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