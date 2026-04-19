Games: Valve, NVIDIA, and More

I've been out of the office this week on dad-duty, hanging out with my boy while school's out for the Easter holidays. And honestly, it's a pleasure, because he's a little legend anyways, but also because he's now at the point where it's genuinely fun playing co-op games with him. Mostly.

I'm using that Newt-inspired caveat purely because of platform issues. Platform issues with Linux and the PC. Well. Microsoft specifically, but not exclusively.