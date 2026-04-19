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Games: Valve, NVIDIA, and More
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Tom's Hardware ☛ SNK revives the mighty Neo Geo in modern form — new AES+ system plays classic games without emulation
The Neo Geo AES+ is real, it's coming this November
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Hackaday ☛ How One Line Of TF2 Code Ruined This Simple Feature
It starts with a band-aid solution that hides the problem: just turn off jiggle physics! While that works, it also affects many other models in the game, and doesn’t tackle the root cause. Time to investigate. Because this ball often goes overlooked, [Joey Cheerio] didn’t even realize that it was supposed to have jiggle physics, accidentally removing it. Turns out, after scouring the [Internet] for old footage, it’s supposed to jiggle after all.
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[Old] Ars Technica ☛ Valve releases full Team Fortress 2 game code to encourage new, free versions
That source code allows for more ambitious projects than have been possible thus far, Valve wrote in a blog post. “Unlike the Steam Workshop or local content mods, this SDK gives mod makers the ability to change, extend, or rewrite TF2, making anything from small tweaks to complete conversions possible.” The SDK license restricts any resulting projects to “a non-commercial basis,” but they can be published on Steam’s store as their own entities.
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PC Gamer ☛ I found out the hard way that Linux is not a dad-friendly gaming OS, and maybe neither is the PC | PC Gamer
I've been out of the office this week on dad-duty, hanging out with my boy while school's out for the Easter holidays. And honestly, it's a pleasure, because he's a little legend anyways, but also because he's now at the point where it's genuinely fun playing co-op games with him. Mostly.
I'm using that Newt-inspired caveat purely because of platform issues. Platform issues with Linux and the PC. Well. Microsoft specifically, but not exclusively.
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HowTo Geek ☛ NVIDIA keeps neglecting frame gen on Linux, so I turned to this $7 alternative instead
Gaming on Linux is better today than it ever has been, but that doesn't mean it is perfect. NVIDIA's drivers are notoriously finicky, especially when you want to use more advanced features like DLSS or Frame Generation.
After one too many times fighting with a configuration file, I decided to try a third-party alternative instead.