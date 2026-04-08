news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Graphics Stack
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Tom's Hardware ☛ GitHub user creates open-source Nvidia GeForce Now client alternative — removes tracking, telemetry, and AFK limitations
Zortos293 uploaded an open-source GeForce Now client to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , allowing gamers to connect to Nvidia's service without being tracked by the tech giant. [...] A GitHub user has built their own GeForce Now client, giving gamers the option to connect to Nvidia’s cloud gaming service while also adding a few features that aren’t available on the original client. OpenNOW is available for download to anyone on GitHub, although you’d still need an Nvidia account to use it. The biggest advantage that OpenNOW has over Nvidia’s own client is that it removes AFK limitations. The original client will kick you from the connection if it detects eight minutes of inactivity, meaning you’ll have to reconnect again. While this is supposed to conserve bandwidth, ensuring that only gamers who are actually playing will only use Nvidia’s resources, gamers who want to leave their game running in the background would have no choice but to go back every five minutes or so, so that they do not get booted.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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Rui Carmo ☛ Screencasting
I find myself both in occasional need for doing screencasts or screen sharing sessions and constantly looking for screen mirroring solutions, and this table tries to summarize both under the same generic label of “screen casting”: [...]
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Thibault Martin: TIL that You can filter Helix pickers
Helix has a system of pickers. It's a pop up window to open files, or open diagnostics coming from a Language Server.
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Thibault Martin: TIL that Git can locally ignore files
When editing markdown, I love using Helix (best editor in the world). I rely on three language servers to help me do it: [...]
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Arch Family
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ArchLinux ☛ kea >= 1:3.0.3-6 update requires manual intervention
The kea package has moved all services to run as a dedicated kea user (instead of root) for improved security. This change requires permission updates to the runtime files created by the kea services.
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