GNU/Linux Leftovers

Zortos293 uploaded an open-source GeForce Now client to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , allowing gamers to connect to Nvidia's service without being tracked by the tech giant. [...] A GitHub user has built their own GeForce Now client, giving gamers the option to connect to Nvidia’s cloud gaming service while also adding a few features that aren’t available on the original client. OpenNOW is available for download to anyone on GitHub, although you’d still need an Nvidia account to use it. The biggest advantage that OpenNOW has over Nvidia’s own client is that it removes AFK limitations. The original client will kick you from the connection if it detects eight minutes of inactivity, meaning you’ll have to reconnect again. While this is supposed to conserve bandwidth, ensuring that only gamers who are actually playing will only use Nvidia’s resources, gamers who want to leave their game running in the background would have no choice but to go back every five minutes or so, so that they do not get booted.