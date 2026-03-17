GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I grew up using Windows and laptops. Now, both of those feel like things of the past. While I can't say for sure that I'm done with laptops, if I do get another one someday, I know it won't come with Windows.

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Until I was 18, Windows was practically the only operating system I knew. I had encountered Linux, but that was isolated to a live CD and an old PC to play around with. There were no smartphones or tablets at the time. Windows is where I lived.

I switched to using Linux full-time around 2009, when I was in college. Aside from a brief flirtation with Windows 7, I've been away from Windows ever since.

Whenever I do sit down at a Windows computer, I'm surprised by how much hasn't changed. It's prettier now, don't get me wrong, and some of the apps are better, but it feels like an illusion that's only surface level.