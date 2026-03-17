news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Net
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PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Authoritative Server 5.1.0-alpha1 Released
Today, we are releasing version 5.1.0-alpha1 of the PowerDNS Authoritative Server. It contains many small new features and improvements, as well as the unavoidable bug fixes.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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[Old] S-Config ☛ RSS/Atom Update – S-Config
Originally, we thought RSS and ATOM feeds were a bit of a dead standard, only used by bots to hijack articles (very badly) and post them on their own site as original content. However, a lot of people have moved beyond this method of theft and instead just let AI do it for them. We're turning it back on. Why? Because with the whole webring resurgence, there's also a bit of demand to have some level of interconnectivity. Thus, it comes back online.
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: New Deploy of PerfCompare (March 16th)
The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!
Check out the change-log below to see the updates: [...]
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ The Turkish Documentation Community joins LibreOffice Bookshelf
The Turkish documentation community is now publishing their LibreOffice documentation in the Turkish language in the LibreOffice Bookshelf. Muhammet Kara, Turkish community member, says: The Turkish documentation community is delighted to make LibreOffice resources more accessible to the Turkish people.
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Licensing / Legal
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Kyle E Mitchell ☛ Open Community License v1
Versioning is good. I’d’ve liked to see a more distinctive name.
“Open” and “Community” are the glitteriest of generalities. Opportunistic marketing sucked them dry long before Prusa published this license. I’d’ve rather seen “Prusa Public License” or some such.
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