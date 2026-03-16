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Free and Open Source Software
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Ralph TUI - AI Agent Loop Orchestrator - LinuxLinks
Ralph TUI is a terminal UI for orchestrating AI coding agents to work through task lists autonomously.
Ralph TUI connects your AI coding assistant (Claude Code, OpenCode, Factory Droid, Gemini CLI, Codex, Kiro CLI) to your task tracker and runs them in an autonomous loop, completing tasks one-by-one with intelligent selection, error handling, and full visibility.
Ralph selects the highest-priority task, builds a prompt, executes your AI agent, detects completion, and repeats until all tasks are done.
This is free and open source software.
Foondot - very simple dotfile sync utility - LinuxLinks
Foondot is a utility that manages symlinks from a local repository, linking files and folders according to a configuration file. It also features a built-in sync command to automatically pull, commit, and push changes using Git.
This is free and open source software
t-story - falling block puzzle game - LinuxLinks
t-story is a falling block puzzle game using using Godot Engine 4.5.1+.
This is free and open source software.
sql-pipe - read CSV via stdin, run SQL, emit CSV via stdout - LinuxLinks
sql-pipe is a command-line utility that lets you run SQL queries directly against CSV data streamed through standard input. It loads CSV data into an in-memory SQLite database, executes your query, and writes the results back out as CSV.
The project is designed for fast terminal-based data analysis without requiring a database server, schema files, or extra runtime dependencies.
This is free and open source software.
tori - remote server monitoring without the infrastructure - LinuxLinks
tori is a TUI remote server monitoring tool without the infrastructure. A single binary and an SSH connection — metrics, logs, and alerts for your Docker hosts.
tori has two parts. The agent runs on your server collecting metrics, tailing logs, and evaluating alerts 24/7. The client runs on your machine and connects to the remote agent through an SSH tunnel to a Unix socket — no HTTP server, no open ports.
This is free and open source software.
upkeep - Arch TUI helper - LinuxLinks
upkeep is a terminal user interface (TUI) for managing Arch Linux system updates, installed packages, orphans, and rebuild issues.
This is free and open source software.
IxeRam - terminal-native memory scanner and debugger for Linux - LinuxLinks
The program features a multi-threaded memory scanning engine capable of searching process memory for multiple data types including integers, floating-point values, strings, and byte patterns. Results can be refined iteratively to locate specific memory addresses. IxeRam also includes features such as pointer scanning, memory editing, watchlists for tracking values, and an interactive x86-64 disassembler for examining executable code.
Additional capabilities include live patching of running processes through assembly injection, exporting scan results to JSON, and optional tooling designed to assist reverse-engineering workflows. The project aims to provide a fast, scriptable and fully terminal-based environment for analysing and modifying process memory on Linux systems.
This is free and open source software.
Developer of the Week: Todd C. Miller - LinuxLinks
We kick off the series by spotlighting Todd Miller and his contributions to open source.
Many of the most important components in the open source ecosystem are not flashy applications but small utilities that quietly underpin the daily operation of Unix and Linux systems. One such tool is sudo, and for more than three decades Todd Miller has been the sole maintainer of the project providing almost all the code commits.
sudo is such an important tool. This command-line utility allows a permitted user to execute commands as another user, typically the superuser. Instead of logging in as root or sharing the root password, administrators can delegate specific privileges to users while maintaining detailed logs of administrative activity. The basic philosophy is to give as few privileges as possible but still allow people to get their work done. This approach improves both security and accountability on multi-user systems.
roseate - simple image viewer - LinuxLinks
Roseate is an image viewer with a focus on speed, configurability, and a polished desktop experience.
The project aims to provide a simple but highly controllable viewer with GPU acceleration, cross-platform support, and a Linux-first development focus, although it is still in heavy development and currently intended to be built from source.
This is free and open source software.
Logria - log aggregation tool - LinuxLinks
Logria is a terminal-based log aggregation and monitoring tool written in Rust. It is designed for working with live log streams from files or shell commands, letting you filter, parse, and inspect log output interactively without restarting the underlying process.
The software is particularly useful for watching logs from multiple services or remote systems and applying parsing and aggregation rules in real time.
This is free and open source software.
lazykiq - rich terminal UI for Sidekiq - LinuxLinks
lazykiq is a rich terminal UI for Sidekiq.
Sidekiq is a popular, high-performance background job processing framework for Ruby, commonly used in Ruby on Rails applications to handle tasks asynchronously (e.g., sending emails, data processing) without delaying web requests.
This is free and open source software.