Ralph TUI is a terminal UI for orchestrating AI coding agents to work through task lists autonomously.

Ralph TUI connects your AI coding assistant (Claude Code, OpenCode, Factory Droid, Gemini CLI, Codex, Kiro CLI) to your task tracker and runs them in an autonomous loop, completing tasks one-by-one with intelligent selection, error handling, and full visibility.

Ralph selects the highest-priority task, builds a prompt, executes your AI agent, detects completion, and repeats until all tasks are done.

This is free and open source software.