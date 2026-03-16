Review: d77void GNU/Linux

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

The experiment with d77void this week was disappointing, unusually disappointing in most aspects. While Void, the parent distribution, usually works well for me, d77void generally gave a poor experience. Some of the problems were large, like the system failing to boot more than once, even if no changes had been introduced by the user. Having the package manager not work and having the graphical front-end give the wrong error message were also nasty problems to encounter.

There were some issues I ran into which were specific to COSMIC and I tried not to hold those against the underlying distribution. The d77void project is trying to provide many desktop editions and not all desktops will have the same amount of polish or features.

There were a number of smaller issues too. Void works with my sound card, but d77void does not. Void displays a clearly readable boot menu, d77void does not, thanks to its white logo underneath white text. Void ships with a fairly conservative, yet consistent, collection of applications; d77void ships with just a few working programs and a lot of duplicates (two file managers, four sound mixers, and at least three terminal applications) with no apparent benefit from the overlap. The only advantage I think d77void offers over its parent is the wide range of desktop editions, but it comes at a price in terms of reduced C library options, fewer CPU support options, less hardware support, and less polish. This project has a long ways to go to catch up with its parent, let alone stand out as a distribution I could recommend on its own merits.