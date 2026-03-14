GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

ZFS was born at Sun Microsystems in 2004, open-sourced in 2005 as part of OpenSolaris, and has since become the default filesystem on FreeBSD. Not just the default in the installer - the default in production, the default in the Handbook, the default in the minds of people who have lost data exactly once and decided never again. (It’s also available on Linux, where it works beautifully - just don’t ask me how I know you can run RHEL on a ZFS root pool. That was a crime, not a tutorial.)

This is the second article in the FreeBSD Foundationals series. The first one covered Jails. We’re covering ZFS now because it’s the foundation everything else sits on: your jails, your databases, your mail spools, your backups. Understanding ZFS isn’t optional if you’re running FreeBSD seriously.