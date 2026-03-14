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Games: Proton Games Wrongly Flagged as Unplayable, Steam Games With Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More
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It's FOSS ☛ New Steam Release Fixes Proton Games Wrongly Flagged as Unplayable
Also includes opt-in frame rate telemetry, hardware-tagged reviews, and several quality-of-life improvements.
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Slay the Spire 2 and Methods: The Canada Files - 2026-03-11 Edition
Between 2026-03-04 and 2026-03-11 there were 82 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 716 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.5 % of total released titles. The obvious pick would be Slay the Spire 2 but we already mentioned it for the recent Steam Deck releases, so let’s talk about Methods: The Canafa Files, that puts you in charge of solving a crime, by using a combination of super-abilities of several characters. Here’s the list of worthy titles below.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Packing Life - The Amazon Warehouse Experience - Review
Pack products in Packing Life, a capitalist hellscape puzzle sim developed and published by Aroko Game Studio. This native game runs great on PCs running GNU/Linux (tested on CachyOS) and Steam Deck, without needing Proton. You can see a video of the gameplay I captured, without commentary (but you can pinpoint the moments of internal screaming and desperation!). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxkuj9PDtv8 I went in for the cozy and relaxing atmosphere that the store page demonstrates. And don’t get me wrong, the game delivers that. But then I made the mistake to play the timed mode, and the game flipped upside down.