today's leftovers

HowTo Geek ☛ Why Linux can't save you from the "Windows-first" software world [Ed: It's Android-first]
Desktop Linux is doing better than it ever has before, partly because of missteps by Microsoft in the development of Windows and partly because of the work in the Linux community over the years to turn it into a serious competitor for everyday computer users.
But, like a cheesy slasher movie stalker, everywhere you look, there's a glimpse of Windows. No matter how deep into the Linux world you go, you can't get away from it completely.
The New Stack ☛ Netdata is a seriously impressive server monitoring tool
Every once in a while, I come across a tool that makes me lean back and go, “Wooo, that’s cool!”
Building a Secure XMPP Bot: A Deep Dive into OMEMO Implementation with QXmpp
If you are building an XMPP client or bot today, plain text is no longer acceptable. Users expect modern, multi-device, end-to-end encryption.
Why Do We Need OMEMO?
Imagine you’re sending a private message to a friend.
WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 Beta 2
WordPress 7.0 Beta 2 is now ready for testing! This beta version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, you should evaluate Beta 2 on a test server and site.
