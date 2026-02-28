news
cargo-seek - search, add and install cargo crates - LinuxLinks
cargo-seek is a terminal user interface (TUI) for searching, adding and installing cargo crates.
This is free and open source software.
bitchat-tui - TUI for BitChat - LinuxLinks
bitchat-tui is a modern Terminal User Interface (TUI) client for BitChat, a secure, anonymous, and peer-to-peer chat protocol that runs over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Communicate completely off-grid with end-to-end encryption, public channels, and direct messaging, all from your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
stormy - neofetch-like weather CLI - LinuxLinks
stormy is a minimal, customizable, and neofetch-like weather CLI inspired by rainy, written in Go.
This is free and open source software.
Wallrus - generate colorful abstract wallpapers - LinuxLinks
Wallrus is a user-friendly GNOME (GTK4) application for generating colorful abstract wallpapers based on different patterns and effects.
For those who prefer minimalist, colorful wallpapers and like changing colors once in a while to keep things fresh.
This is free and open source software.
kat - TUI and rule-based rendering engine for Kubernetes manifests - LinuxLinks
kat automatically invokes manifest generators like helm or kustomize, and provides a persistent, navigable view of rendered resources, with support for live reloading, integrated validation, and more.
It is made of two main components, which can be used together or independently:
A rule-based engine for automatically rendering and validating manifests. A terminal UI for browsing and debugging rendered Kubernetes manifests.
Together, these deliver a seamless development experience that maintains context and focus while iterating on Helm charts, Kustomize overlays, and other manifest generators.