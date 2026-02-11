news

Quoting: nanog: Fwd: [cherry.heiyui () keio jp: Sad news: Dave Farber has passed away] —

We are heartbroken to report that our colleague -- our mentor, friend, and conscience -- David J. Farber passed away suddenly at his home in Roppongi, Tokyo. He left us on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the too-young age of 91.

To his son Manny, he was simply ???Dad???, his bedrock whom he will miss immeasurably. They spoke almost daily by video throughout his time in Japan, and shared special times on numerous visits. He is survived by son Manny Farber and daughter-in-law Mei Xu, daughter-in-law Carol Hagan and grandsons Nate Farber and Sam Farber. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria (G.G.) and son Joe Farber.

Dave???s career began with his education at Stevens Institute of Technology, which he loved deeply and served as a Trustee. He joined the legendary Bell Labs during its heyday, and worked at the Rand Corporation. Along the way, among countless other activities, he served as Chief Technologist of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission; became a proficient (instrument-rated) pilot; and was an active board member of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital civil-liberties organization.