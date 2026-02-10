news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, "What’s in the SOSS?" and Social Control Media Ban
Late Night Linux – Episode 372
Pricing and release dates for the new Steam hardware are delayed, Xfce is getting a new Wayland compositor that’s written in Rust but it might take a while, the Sudo dev could do with sponsorship, Lennart Poettering and [Microsoft] friends are cooking up something (but it’s not exactly clear what that is), KDE GNU/Linux is progressing nicely, and more.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #51 – S3E3 AIxCC Part 1 – From Skepticism to Success: The Hey Hi (AI) Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) with Andrew Carney
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #52 – S3E4 AIxCC Part 2 – From Skeptics to Believers: How Team Atlanta Won AIxCC by Combining Traditional Security with LLMs
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #53 – S3E5 AIxCC Part 3 – Buttercup’s Hybrid Approach: Trail of Bits’ Journey to Second Place in AIxCC
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #54 – S3E6 AIxCC Part 4 – Cyber Reasoning Systems: The Real-World Journey After AIxCC
Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 257: Lisa Given on What Canada Can Learn From Australia’s Youth Social Control Media Ban
Social control media bans for younger users have begun to take hold in various countries, particularly in Europe. In Canada, Bill S-209 may ostensibly be about underage access to pornography sites, but the bill’s proponents seem positively giddy at the prospect of a broader application to social control media.