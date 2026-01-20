Greytrapping at nxdomain.no, also known as bsdly.net and a few other domain names, has been a long running experiment. I had been running a mail service for my own and my colleagues' benefit for some years already when I converted that setup stepwise from a Debian Linux setup to one involving OpenBSD hosts as the outer line of defense and a mix of FreeBSD, OpenBSD and other hosts in an evironment not unlike what is described in some of the rather basic configurations described early on in the PF tutorial and later The Book of PF.

Soon after converting the outer defense at that site to an OpenBSD one running a basic PF ruleset, I introduced the then blocklist-importing and greylisting only spamd, and experienced (as described elsewhere) that the fan noise coming from the mail server, obviously burdened by performing content filtering, just stopped immediately, only to occasionally to rise just a quiet murmor for the rest of that server's service life.