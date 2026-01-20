news
Applications for GNU/Linux and KDE
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Easy Effects 8.1.0 Released with Crusher Plugin & Many Improvements
Easy Effects, the popular audio equalizer and effects application for GNU/Linux desktop, released new 8.1.0 version few days ago. The new version of this free open-source software added new plugin for input/output effects, fixed some bugs, and introduced some other features.
HowTo Geek ☛ I abandoned Photoshop for this free alternative on Linux
Photoshop is practically synonymous with photo editing, but it has a few major drawbacks. One of the biggest is the cost, and Adobe's restrictive cancellation features.
Why use Affinity over Adobe Photoshop?
Any time you start reading or talking about photo editing, you're guaranteed to run into Photoshop pretty quickly—and for good reason. Photoshop is an incredible piece of software. It is powerful, versatile, and pretty user-friendly. As an added bonus, it is extensively documented, which makes learning new things very easy.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ KDE Has A New Infinite Whiteboard Tool Work-In-Progress
Looking for an infinite whiteboard tool for GNU/Linux Desktop? KDE has one that’s in development! It’s Drawy, a free open-source C++ written application that aims to be a native-desktop alternative to the amazing web-based Excalidraw.
Qt ☛ Qt 6.5 Reaches End-of-Support in April 2026
Extended Security Maintenance Is Now Available
Qt ☛ C++26 Reflection 💚 QRangeModel
In the Qt Company's R&D organization we have made it a tradition to start the year with a Hackathon where anyone can work on anything they find interesting. It's a great opportunity to work on or with something else than usual, to try out new technologies, or to generally scratch whatever might have been itching. We started with a pitching session the week before so that people that are looking for inspiration or projects to join know what's on the buffet. And then on Wednesday morning we kicked off the hacking, giving everyone two full days to work on their project before the presentations on Friday noon.
