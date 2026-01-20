Applications for GNU/Linux and KDE

In the Qt Company's R&D organization we have made it a tradition to start the year with a Hackathon where anyone can work on anything they find interesting. It's a great opportunity to work on or with something else than usual, to try out new technologies, or to generally scratch whatever might have been itching. We started with a pitching session the week before so that people that are looking for inspiration or projects to join know what's on the buffet. And then on Wednesday morning we kicked off the hacking, giving everyone two full days to work on their project before the presentations on Friday noon.