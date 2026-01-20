news
Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More
From Project Zomboid modders - the survival-horror Dandelion Void will have multiplayer | GamingOnLinux
Now I'm even more interested in Dandelion Void! It looks like Project Zomboid in space with plant-based horrors and now it will get multiplayer. They originally announced it as a single-player experience last year but in the latest update they've confirmed the team has scaled-up, and so they can bring out a much bigger game as a result.
Draft code submitted to KDE Plasma turns it into a full VR desktop | GamingOnLinux
A developer has submitted a draft to the KDE team for KWin to hook up a full Plasma VR mode and it looks pretty awesome. As it's currently a draft, it needs plenty more work before being accepted but the idea behind it and how it looks has me quite interested.
Get some indie legends in the latest Fanatical game bundle | GamingOnLinux
Fanatical have launched the Best of Indie Legends Game Bundle offering you a new chance to get some fantastic games at a ridiculous price. A great one to build up your game library.
Walaber announced precision-driving physics sim 4x4 in a Furniture Store | GamingOnLinux
Walaber known for the likes of JellyCar, Replicube and Parking Garage Rally Circuit just revealed the aptly named 4x4 in a Furniture Store. The name is pretty much a complete give-away of what the game entails - you're driving a truck inside a mini open-world store.
Tile Tactics is a roguelike tower defense game where everything is a tile and you gamble for new tiles | GamingOnLinux
I simply love how indie developers constantly come up with new weird and wonderful combinations. Tile Tactics looks like it will properly hook me in.
From the devs of Minami Lane, their next game Milki Delivery is a cosy delivery game | GamingOnLinux
Love your shorter and more cosy games? Milki Delivery is the latest from the developers of the popular Minami Lane and it looks to be another wholesome one. With this game they said they wanted to explore something entirely different.
Ghostship is a new Super Mario 64 PC port from HarbourMasters | GamingOnLinux
From the HarbourMasters team is another Nintendo PC port, this time it's Super Mario 64. HarbourMasters previously released ports for Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Zelda: Majora's Mask and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.