news
Games: NVIDIA Slop, LEGO Machine, RPCS3, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA DLSS 5 announced and it's all about that [slop] generation | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA DLSS 5 arrives sometime "this fall" and brings with it many big enhancements, but it's all getting a little bit on the weird side.
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Hackaday ☛ LEGO Machine Plays Tic-Tac-Toe Without Electronics
Tic-Tac-Toe is a relatively simple game, and one of the few which has effectively been solved for perfect play. The nature of the game made it possible for [Joost van Velzen] to create a LEGO machine that can play the game properly in an entirely mechanical fashion.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 gets easier to use with Steam | GamingOnLinux
The free and open source PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 is getting easier to use with Steam, with the devs announcing a useful new feature.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The Godot powered Slay the Spire 2 has already hit over 3 million sales | GamingOnLinux
Slay the Spire 2 developers Mega Crit are sitting on a pile of gold now, as they've confirmed that the game has sold ridiculously well.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Team up with your friends in the Multiplayer Madness 2026 Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
If you need some more multiplayer games to play with friends, the Multiplayer Madness 2026 Humble Bundle may have exactly what you want. Below the cut we'll go through each game, along with their ratings and what compatibility to expect for you. Each is also an easy Steam link if you want more info first.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ ARC Raiders replacing some AI voices, CEO says "a real professional actor is better than AI" | GamingOnLinux
ARC Raiders is still one of the most popular games around right now, and thankfully some of the generative AI voices are getting replaced.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenRazer v3.12.0 brings Linux support for more Razer devices | GamingOnLinux
Another fresh release of the free and open source OpenRazer has arrived, with v3.12.0 adding support for even more Razer devices on Linux. Who needs direct vendor support with their bloated apps anyway? The community provides!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Hollow Knight: Silksong Patch 5 brings many more bug fixes and improved translations | GamingOnLinux
While Team Cherry continue working on the free Sea of Sorrow expansion for Hollow Knight: Silksong, they've released Patch 5 to keep the game running nicely. It's been a good few months since the last update.