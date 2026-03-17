news
Kernel Space: Snagboot v2.6, Slop NPUs, and a "Wayland-native RDP server for Linux"
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Bootlin ☛ Snagboot v2.6 released: documentation, reliability, extended hardware support
We are pleased to announce the release of Snagboot v2.6, bringing a set of improvements that make the tool more robust, easier to use, and more versatile across platforms. For those not familiar with Snagboot, it is an open-source and generic replacement to the vendor-specific, sometimes proprietary, tools used to recover and/or reflash embedded platforms.
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Video Cardz ☛ AMD Ryzen AI NPUs gain live power metrics in Linux 7.1
Linux 7.1 is set to add better monitoring for AMD Ryzen AI hardware. New kernel changes for the AMD XDNA driver add a way to read live NPU power estimates, and they also expose live activity data that shows how busy the NPU is while AI workloads are running. In simple terms, Linux users should get a clearer view of what the AI block is doing instead of treating it like a black box.
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Graphics Stack
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Linux Links ☛ Lamco RDP Server – Wayland-native RDP server for Linux
Lamco RDP Server is a Wayland-native remote desktop server that implements the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).
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