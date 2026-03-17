Kernel Space: Snagboot v2.6, Slop NPUs, and a "Wayland-native RDP server for Linux"

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LinuxGizmos.com

ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations

The platform is offered in multiple configurations, including a standard model with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a Pro variant based on the Intel Core i5-1235U. A Creator Pack configuration is also available, adding a discrete GPU along with increased memory and storage capacity.

ASRock AI BOX-A395 Runs Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Up to 128GB LPDDR5x

The platform combines a Zen 5-based CPU with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 8060S graphics, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU rated for up to 50 TOPS. The system supports both Windows 11 and Linux operating systems.

AMYboard ESP32-S3 Synth Board Supports MIDI, CV, and Eurorack Integration

The system is built around the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module, which provides a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The module runs the AMY synthesizer engine and manages audio processing, MIDI handling, and communication with external peripherals.

9to5Linux

System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC

Powered by the latest Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS operating system with the Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment, the new Thelio Mira PC introduces a new design that conveniently places front ports alongside a high-quality tempered glass facade.

TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX

Launched in December 2025, the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux notebook shipped with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, but, due to demand from customers, the laptop can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU with 16 cores, 32 threads, 80 MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds.

KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.2, the KDE Plasma 6.6.3 release makes KWin’s screencasting feature more robust when using PipeWire 1.6 or newer and promises to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows for screens using more fractional scale factors.

Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features

Highlights of Blender 5.1 include hardware ray-tracing enablement for AMD GPUs by default through HIP RT, improved GPU rendering performance by up to 10 percent on various benchmark scenes, and a new F-Curve modifier called “Gaussian Smooth” that allows non-destructive smoothing of F-Curves.

FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding

Coming almost seven months after FFmpeg 8.0, the FFmpeg 8.1 release introduces D3D12 H.264 and AV1 encoding, support for parsing and forwarding metadata for LCEVC, and an experimental xHE-AAC Mps212 MPEG-H decoder via the libmpeghdec library.

PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes

PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 15th, 2026

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SuperTux 0.7.0 Arcade Game Is Out with Complete Level Design, Revamped Graphics

Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.

news

Kernel Space: Snagboot v2.6, Slop NPUs, and a "Wayland-native RDP server for Linux"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2026

AMD Ryzen

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Bringing Chrome to ARM64 GNU/Linux Devices, Google Chrome / Chromium146 Released with Vertical Tabs
Some chrom* news
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy
Qualys on CrackArmor
CrackArmor news
GIMP 3.2 Open-Source Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The GIMP project released GIMP 3.2 today as a major update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Marknote 1.5 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Is Here with Source Mode, KRunner Plugin
KDE announced the release of Marknote 1.5, the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create, edit, and organize rich text notes.
Linux 7.0-rc4
So last week looked very calm - for a few days
To tackle plastic waste, tackle DRM
DRM-locked printer ink cartridges are contributing to plastic waste. It doesn't have to be this way
Brazil’s age verification law takes effect March 17, 2026 and nobody’s ready
As the EFF has documented over and over, age verification systems are surveillance systems.
Kagi’s Orion browser hits public beta on Linux
A public beta of Orion for Linux is now available to download and try
The FSF doesn't usually sue for copyright infringement, but when we do, we settle for freedom
if the FSF were to participate in a lawsuit such as Bartz v. Anthropic and find our copyright and license violated, we would certainly request user freedom as compensation
 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux for the most part
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Net
WWW and FOSS
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and More
Episodes regarding GNU/Linux
Funding: Open Source Endowment and "How Does Open Source Software Get Funded?"
a couple of articles about financing FOSS
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GNU: Free Software Directory Meeting This Coming Friday and "GNU Health HIS server 5.0.6 patchset bundle released"
GNU/FSF leftovers
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mostly Linux-centric
Canonical/Ubuntu: Visuals, GPUs, Channel Partners and More
Some Ubuntu leftovers
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close to Linux (kernel)
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Released, Mono (Trojan Horse), and "You're Underestimating Steam Deck's Powerful Desktop Mode"
gaming picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
IBM Red Bait Slop (Promoting Slop All the Time) and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Fedora
Debian: Freexian Collaborators' Reports, Debian Democracy Reduced to Sruthi Chandran or "None of the Above"
Debian leftovers
System76 Launches New COSMIC-Powered Thelio Mira High-Performance Linux PC
Linux hardware vendor System76 launched today the next generation of the Thelio Mira Linux desktop computer, redesigned to boost performance and improve repairability.
Day Began Well, Can Manchester City End It Equally Well? [original]
On a bit of a tangent
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched today the AMD variant of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU and other upgrades.
IBM Red Hat Helps NVIDIA's Circular Financing Ponzi Scheme Marketed as "Hey Hi Revolution" (Wasting Energy on Unproductive Plagiarism and Mostly Useless Outputs)
really awful this time
KDE Plasma 6.6.3 Makes KWin’s Screencasting Feature More Robust for PipeWire 1.6
The KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.6.3 today as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 series of this popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Blender 5.1 Open-Source 3D Graphics Software Released with Many New Features
Today, the Blender Foundation released Blender 5.1 as a major update of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Games: NVIDIA Slop, LEGO Machine, RPCS3, and More
8 picks for today
Android Leftovers
This Android handheld puts a new twist on console design — literally
The Myth of Linux Optimization Tools, and Why You Really Don’t Need Them At All
Unlike Windows, Linux is mostly fast and efficient, even if you are running it on older hardware like I am
Why I love my new Linux window manager
Bloat is the bane of modern computing
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
nakeDeb – ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution
nakeDeb is a minimalist desktop Linux distribution based on Debian Stable and intended for more advanced Linux users
Scheduled Maintenance Delayed Until Saturday Night [original]
we do try to give a headsup or a sort of quick reminder before such things happen
Today in Techrights
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FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding
FFmpeg 8.1 has been released today as a minor update to this open-source multimedia framework that introduces new decoders, encoders, filters, as well as various improvements.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugge and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Applications: Paperback, ROX-Filer, and KPhotoAlbum 6.2.0
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Red Hat/IBM: CentOS, Fedora, and More
Red Hat/IBM leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development with R and more
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Compass, Web Access, and Curl
Some WWW news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and More
Some hardware news
Games: Tempest 2000 on the Atari Jaguar, Save Myrient, OpenTTD, and More
gaming news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Life's Simplicity and Poetry Online (Not the Web, Simpler Protocols) [original]
Try to find the things in your life that can make things simple
Android Leftovers
875 Million Android Phones Face Risk Due to Hidden Chip Flaw
OpenRazer 3.12 adds Linux support for a good selection of new Razer accessories
Fortunately, the Linux community is by no means a stranger to coding up solutions for hardware that doesn't have official support for their distros
My laggy Linux desktop looked idle, but something was clearly wrong
A Linux system can feel slow without actually being slow
SteamOS proved the Linux desktop works when you stop trying to make it look like Windows
For decades, the path to Linux adoption felt like a desperate game of "Spot the Difference
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes
PipeWire 1.6.2 audio/video server for Linux is now available for downlaod with audio mixer optimizations and various bug fixes.
SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer
SparkyLinux 2026.03 has been released as the March 2026 ISO snapshot of the SparkyLinux Rolling edition based on the Debian Testing repositories.
Android Leftovers
I turned on this Android Auto feature and driving got way less distracting
CachyOS dethrones Arch as the top desktop distro for Linux gamers on ProtonDB
Gaming on Linux is no longer the joke it used to be
Is Firefox getting a new logo? Mozilla’s socials suggest so…
Some (not exactly subtle) changes on Firefox’s official social media accounts
Sparky 2026.03
New SparkyLinux 2026.03 “Tiamat” ISO images are available of the semi-rolling line
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: d77void GNU/Linux
The experiment with d77void this week was disappointing, unusually disappointing in most aspects
PWAs Without the Browser?
It’s been, what, 4? 5 years since I’ve had anything meaningful to talk about in the world of Open Source
KJournald 26.04 Features
KDE Gears 26.04 hit beta phase just a few days ago, so it is time to give an update on the new features in KJournald
10 Things Linux Can Do That Windows Still Can’t
Linux offers more freedom than Windows in many ways
Valnet Linux Leftovers
4 recent articles
Switching to a tiling window manager and from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6.6
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4 recent articles
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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 15th, 2026
The 283rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 15th, 2026.
Tux Machines Has Unwillingly Become Famous [original]
we keep at it every day since 2004 and the journey takes us into greater limelight and - accordingly - envy
linuxteck.com and ubuntupit.com Became Slopfarms (Fake News) [original]
It is important to cut off sites that engage in plagiarism
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Graphics: Wayland Sucking and Assessing GeForce RTX 5090 on GNU/Linux
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Valnet on GNU/Linux 'Apps' That Are Recommended
Some proprietary
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idroot and more
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Another month has gone by since the last time I wrote about KDE Linux
Android Leftovers
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6 challenges I didn’t expect after moving to Linux
When I moved from Windows to Linux in mid-2025
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Tromjaro packs in privacy tools, six desktop layouts, and a kitchen-sink app selection
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This is free and open source software
Planet KDE: Personal Digital Sovereignty
There is a lot of talk about digital sovereignty
KDE 6_26.03 for Slackware-current
Yesterday evening, KDE released their Frameworks 6.24.0 and taking advantage of the moment and even before morning coffee
Updated Debian 13: 13.4 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the fourth update of its stable distribution Debian 13 (codename "trixie")
SuperTux 0.7.0 Arcade Game Is Out with Complete Level Design, Revamped Graphics
SuperTux 0.7.0 is finally here as a hefty new update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform classic 2D jump’n run sidescroller game in the style of the Super Mario games.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
4 more links
New Distro Releases: Zenclora OS 2.0, Security Onion 2.4.210, Origami Linux, RELIANOID, PrismLinux 2026.03.05, and iodéOS 7.3
half a dozen new releases
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