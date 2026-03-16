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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2026



Quoting: Kagi's Orion browser hits public beta on Linux - OMG! Ubuntu —

The WebKit-based web browser from paid search engine Kagi has been stable on macOS and iOS for a while, but a Linux port was announced last year, and Linux alpha builds made available for paying Orion+ subscribers in January.

Now the beta is here and (almost) anyone can give it a go on Linux, not just subscribers.

Orion isn’t a recoloured Chromium or another Firefox fork, but a native Linux app built in GTK4/libadwaita and WebKitGTK, with platform-level integration. The closest comparison would be GNOME Web (aka Epiphany), though that tacks to a narrower scope than Orion.

In an update shared with followers of its Linux newsletter, the company says: “We know many of you have been eagerly waiting for a chance to try Orion Browser on Linux, and we’ve been hard at work to make progress behind the scenes.”

“After months of building the foundations, we’re excited to share this early beta with you. It’s our first opportunity to let you get hands-on with the new features we’ve been developing.”

I installed the ‘early beta’ on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to see how things are shaping up.