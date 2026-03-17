original
Scheduled Maintenance Delayed Until Saturday Night
Tonight there was meant to be some work on the network. As we serve over a million requests per day we do try to give a headsup or a sort of quick reminder before such things happen. The work scheduled ("maintenance on connectivity between our Dublin and Telehouse North London data centre") has been postponed until March 21, 2026 at 21:00 (till midnight). As the upstream host put it: "Due to the diverse routing between these locations, we do not anticipate any service disruption as traffic will automatically fail over to alternative routes. However, those alternative routes will be at-risk during the maintenance window." █
Image source: Ethernet Cable