Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.

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Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

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Scheduled Maintenance Delayed Until Saturday Night

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2026



Tonight there was meant to be some work on the network. As we serve over a million requests per day we do try to give a headsup or a sort of quick reminder before such things happen. The work scheduled ("maintenance on connectivity between our Dublin and Telehouse North London data centre") has been postponed until March 21, 2026 at 21:00 (till midnight). As the upstream host put it: "Due to the diverse routing between these locations, we do not anticipate any service disruption as traffic will automatically fail over to alternative routes. However, those alternative routes will be at-risk during the maintenance window." █

Image source: Ethernet Cable