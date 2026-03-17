nakeDeb – ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution

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FFmpeg 8.1 “Hoare” Multimedia Framework Brings D3D12 H.264/AV1 Encoding

Coming almost seven months after FFmpeg 8.0, the FFmpeg 8.1 release introduces D3D12 H.264 and AV1 encoding, support for parsing and forwarding metadata for LCEVC, and an experimental xHE-AAC Mps212 MPEG-H decoder via the libmpeghdec library.

PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes

PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 15th, 2026

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SuperTux 0.7.0 Arcade Game Is Out with Complete Level Design, Revamped Graphics

Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.

LinuxGizmos.com

ZimaCube 2 Personal Cloud NAS Opens for Pre-Order with Multiple Configurations

The platform is offered in multiple configurations, including a standard model with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and a Pro variant based on the Intel Core i5-1235U. A Creator Pack configuration is also available, adding a discrete GPU along with increased memory and storage capacity.

ASRock AI BOX-A395 Runs Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Up to 128GB LPDDR5x

The platform combines a Zen 5-based CPU with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 8060S graphics, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU rated for up to 50 TOPS. The system supports both Windows 11 and Linux operating systems.

AMYboard ESP32-S3 Synth Board Supports MIDI, CV, and Eurorack Integration

The system is built around the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module, which provides a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The module runs the AMY synthesizer engine and manages audio processing, MIDI handling, and communication with external peripherals.

news

nakeDeb – ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2026

nakeDeb

Quoting: nakeDeb - ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

nakeDeb is a minimalist desktop Linux distribution based on Debian Stable and intended for more advanced Linux users. It uses the Fluxbox window manager by default, with an alternative i3 session also available. The distribution includes a simple text-mode installer and custom repositories offering additional software, utilities, and themes. It comes with the w3m web browser, a script to download and install the latest Tor Browser, the PCManFM file manager, and the mpv media player.

nakeDeb supports both French and English.

Read on

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