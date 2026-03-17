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nakeDeb – ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution
Quoting: nakeDeb - ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
nakeDeb is a minimalist desktop Linux distribution based on Debian Stable and intended for more advanced Linux users. It uses the Fluxbox window manager by default, with an alternative i3 session also available. The distribution includes a simple text-mode installer and custom repositories offering additional software, utilities, and themes. It comes with the w3m web browser, a script to download and install the latest Tor Browser, the PCManFM file manager, and the mpv media player.
nakeDeb supports both French and English.