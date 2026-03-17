nakeDeb – ultra-minimal Debian-based Linux distribution

Coming almost seven months after FFmpeg 8.0, the FFmpeg 8.1 release introduces D3D12 H.264 and AV1 encoding, support for parsing and forwarding metadata for LCEVC, and an experimental xHE-AAC Mps212 MPEG-H decoder via the libmpeghdec library.

PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

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