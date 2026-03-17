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The Myth of Linux Optimization Tools, and Why You Really Don’t Need Them At All
Quoting: The Myth of Linux Optimization Tools, and Why You Really Don't Need Them At All - Make Tech Easier —
Unlike Windows, Linux is mostly fast and efficient, even if you are running it on older hardware like I am. It is built that way on purpose. The system quietly takes care of many things in the background. The kernel manages memory automatically, keeps frequently used files cached so they open faster next time, and clears temporary data when needed. Because of this, I started wondering why are there plenty of optimization tools for Linux? Honestly, that confused me at first. Let’s talk about that.