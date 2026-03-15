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Brazil’s age verification law takes effect March 17, 2026 and nobody’s ready
Brazil’s Lei 15.211… the “Digital Statute of the Child and Adolescent”… goes live on March 17, 2026. It requires operating systems, app stores, and any software delivered electronically to implement age verification for minors. Sounds terrible, it’s worse – it bans self-declaration as a method. Fines run up to 10% of Brazilian revenue or R$50 million (roughly $9.5M USD) per infraction.
I’ve read this a few times and I really do not get it – the law contains its own built-in contradiction. Article 37 says regulations “cannot, under any circumstances, impose, authorize, or result in the implementation of mass, generic, or indiscriminate surveillance mechanisms.” But article 9 bans self-reported age, and article 12 demands “auditable” verification. How can you do auditable non-self-declaration age checks without identity documents or biometrics? Those are surveillance by definition! The law prohibits the thing that would make the law work.
Quick detour… In 2009, Brazilian President Lula da Silva visited FISL 10 (Fórum Internacional Software Livre) in Porto Alegre, where he gave a 15-minute speech without notes about the importance of free software to Brazil. The government promoted Linux and open source across federal institutions, universities, and police departments… which makes it something to see the same president’s signature on a law that makes Linux distros non-compliant (pictured above Pres Lula with Tux).