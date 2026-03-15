Brazil’s age verification law takes effect March 17, 2026 and nobody’s ready

The module integrates the NXP i.MX9596 processor, which combines six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8 GHz with real-time microcontroller cores including Cortex-M7 at 800 MHz and Cortex-M33 at 333 MHz. Graphics processing is handled by an Arm Mali-G310 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.

Coming only a week after the previous Steam Client update, the new release fixes a Linux issue where the Steam Client would get stuck in a loading spinner after restarting it in Offline Mode, and fixes an intermittent error that occurred when opening the Big Picture Mode overlay.

Highlights of Marknote 1.5 include a highly requested Source Mode, allowing you to bypass the rich-text WYSIWYG interface entirely by turning Marknote into a dedicated source editing app, and support for internal wiki-style links for notes with cross-notebook lookup.

The KDE Frameworks 6.24 release is here to workaround a Qt bug that caused extremely strange cache-related issues throughout Plasma and Kirigami-based apps, which would randomly break certain components in these applications.

Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Highlights of GIMP 3.2 include new non-destructive layers, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic matching of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.

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Brazil’s age verification law takes effect March 17, 2026 and nobody’s ready

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2026



Brazil’s Lei 15.211… the “Digital Statute of the Child and Adolescent”… goes live on March 17, 2026. It requires operating systems, app stores, and any software delivered electronically to implement age verification for minors. Sounds terrible, it’s worse – it bans self-declaration as a method. Fines run up to 10% of Brazilian revenue or R$50 million (roughly $9.5M USD) per infraction.

I’ve read this a few times and I really do not get it – the law contains its own built-in contradiction. Article 37 says regulations “cannot, under any circumstances, impose, authorize, or result in the implementation of mass, generic, or indiscriminate surveillance mechanisms.” But article 9 bans self-reported age, and article 12 demands “auditable” verification. How can you do auditable non-self-declaration age checks without identity documents or biometrics? Those are surveillance by definition! The law prohibits the thing that would make the law work.

Quick detour… In 2009, Brazilian President Lula da Silva visited FISL 10 (Fórum Internacional Software Livre) in Porto Alegre, where he gave a 15-minute speech without notes about the importance of free software to Brazil. The government promoted Linux and open source across federal institutions, universities, and police departments… which makes it something to see the same president’s signature on a law that makes Linux distros non-compliant (pictured above Pres Lula with Tux).

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