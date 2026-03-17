news
IBM Red Bait Slop (Promoting Slop All the Time) and Fedora Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ Configure NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs for Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) workloads [Ed: IBM Red Hat pushing slop]
The NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition brings GPU acceleration to the world's most widely adopted enterprise data center and edge computing platforms. It offers a significant performance increase compared to traditional CPU-only servers. For Red Bait customers, this server edition provides compact acceleration across the Red Hat AI portfolio, including Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server, Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux AI, and Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) Enterprise.
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Red Hat ☛ Unlocking UBI to Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux container images
Building a container for production requires more than a base image. It requires a stack that's reliable and supported from that start. While the Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) provides a redistributable foundation, it does not include every package. To access more content today, you can use a no-cost Red Bait Developer subscription to gain full access to Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) for container development and testing.
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University of Toronto ☛ Cleaning old GPG RPM keys that your Fedora install is keeping around
Approximately all RPM packages are signed by GPG keys (or maybe they're supposed to be called PGP keys), which your system stores in the RPM database as pseudo-packages (because why not). If your Fedora install has been around long enough, as mine have, you will have accumulated a drift of old keys and sometimes you either want to clean them up or something unfortunate will happen to one of those keys (I'll get to one case for it).
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Fedora 43 templates available for Qubes OS 4.2
The following new Fedora 43 templates are now available for Qubes OS 4.2: [...]
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Adafruit ☛ Fedora 44 on the Raspberry Pi 5
On nullr0ute’s blog, they completed porting Fedora 44 linux to the Raspberry Pi 5.