news
IBM Red Hat Helps NVIDIA's Circular Financing Ponzi Scheme Marketed as "Hey Hi Revolution" (Wasting Energy on Unproductive Plagiarism and Mostly Useless Outputs)
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and NVIDIA collaborate for a more secure foundation for the agent-ready workforce [Ed: Trying to sell worthless GPUs using hype despite a lack of an actual business model]
More than just chatbots or assistants, agents are now autonomous entities capable of operating over extended horizons, crafting their own sub-agents, and using professional tools to complete multi-step plans. But as agents leave the developer's laptop and start interacting with production data and external APIs, freedom without guardrails becomes a significant liability. At Red Hat, our AgentOps strategy is built on a simple principle: Bring Your Own Agent (BYOA). You bring your agent and we provide the enterprise-grade platform and tools needed to connect the agents to the security policies, sandboxes, gateways, and more., to make it production-ready.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Operationalizing "Bring Your Own Agent" on Red Hat AI, the OpenClaw edition [Ed: IBM Red Hat is a slop company]
We've watched the industry go through waves: Model APIs (such as chat completions), agentic APIs (such as assistants and later the OpenAI responses API), the age of frameworks, and now the age of harnesses and coding agents. The top layer keeps changing. It's becoming fungible. What doesn't change is the gap between "it works on my laptop" and "it runs in production, securely, at scale, with audit trails."
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Red Hat Official ☛ Building the hybrid AI factory of the future: Red Hat achieves AI Cloud Ready status for the NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) program [Ed: More and more slop, not technical substance]
By aligning with the NCP software reference architecture and validation specifications for ISVs, Red Hat provides a consistent foundation for repeatable, enterprise-scale AI deployments. This AI Cloud Ready status helps ensure that Red Hat technologies, such as Red Hat AI, interoperate predictably with the NCP blueprint as deployments scale. Organizations can more easily scale distributed inference, simplify model-to-data integration, and move from pilot to production across hybrid environments with reliable day-to-day operations.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Bringing Nemotron models to the Red Hat AI Factory with NVIDIA [Ed: Nothing but slop at Red Hat these days]
The Red Hat AI Factory with NVIDIA was designed to provide a turnkey environment for developing and deploying AI at scale. Today’s announcement expands this beyond the software and hardware stack, integrating NVIDIA’s high-performance foundation models directly into the hybrid cloud workflow.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate enterprise software development with NVIDIA and Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) on Red Hat AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat pushing slop]
However, the rapid adoption of generative AI-powered coding has introduced new enterprise-level challenges. As organizations scale their use of AI tools, they confront critical questions: How can we be sure of long-term cost efficiency? How do we protect intellectual property and sensitive data within and around the codebase? And how can we meet our data and regulatory compliance mandates?