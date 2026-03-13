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Marknote 1.5 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Is Here with Source Mode, KRunner Plugin
Highlights of Marknote 1.5 include a highly requested Source Mode, allowing you to bypass the rich-text WYSIWYG interface entirely by turning Marknote into a dedicated source editing app, and support for internal wiki-style links for notes with cross-notebook lookup.
Also new and highly requested is the full-text search and replace functionality, which is now available in Marknote 1.5. Moreover, the new Marknote release introduces a KRunner plugin to make it easier for Plasma users to search and access their notes.