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Day Began Well, Can Manchester City End It Equally Well?
On a bit of a tangent
Nowadays I try to take screen breaks and very long "away from keyboard" (AFK) periods. In January 2025 I began sleeping more and in late 2025 I started exercising more. There's this report published earlier this week about dangers of "screen time", so I try to close my eyes more and enjoy music (or naps). "Entertainment and studying were the most common uses of mobile phones and personal computers, a study found," quoting the above.
Getting away from computers is easy when it's nice outdoors.
Today feels like summer and the rest of this week will be warm, so we sat out in the sun at a couple of spots, then did the same in the garden. Dogs and birds came by.
Right now I am taking it easy but also - at intervals - I am drafting 6 articles for tonight (while scanning for news using RSS; a lot of remaining RSS outputs/lines are 'bland', even their headlines alone make them a hard pass).
Tonight there will be football (Real Madrid plays here at 8pm), so we just ran past the stadium (they sell scarves for the match as early as 2pm) and will run there again after 9pm.
Manchester City will need to win by 3 goals or more (3 is enough for penalties). Can it miraculously make it?
If so, it'll be easy to sleep like babies; Manchester City botched or "bottled" many games lately. █
Image source: Real Madrid