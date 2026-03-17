news
Programming Leftovers
-
David Bushell ☛ SMTP on the edge
This cuts out the AWS middleman. Neither Bunny nor Proton ever see the unencrypted data. True end-to-end encryption for my contact form!
-
Dan Langille ☛ Hacking openvpn to use syslog with something other than facility = daemon
I don’t see a way to specify the syslog facility for OpenVPN – perhaps I can change that in the code. It would allow logging openvpn to a specific file and being able to rotate that log file. –log-append does not allow for log rotation.
-
Ruby ☛ Ruby 4.0.2 Released
Ruby 4.0.2 has been released.
This is a routine update that includes a bugfix in YJIT for NoMethodError on Puma. Please see the GitHub Releases for further details.Ruby 4.0.3 will be released in May, 4.0.4 in July, 4.0.5 in September, and 4.0.6 in November.
-
R / R-Script
-
Rlang ☛ Little useless-useful R functions – Date Palindrome
It is a rare thing that a date can be a palindrome. But it happens.
-
Rlang ☛ Option pricing using time series models as market price of risk Pt.3
After thinking about it more, here’s a condensed version of the previous posts, with some formulas and rich R code examples.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppClassicExamples 0.1.4 on CRAN: Maintenance
Another minor maintenance release version 0.1.4 of package RcppClassicExamples arrived earlier today on CRAN, and has been built for r2u. This package illustrates usage of the old and otherwise deprecated initial Rcpp API which no new projects should use as the normal and current Rcpp API is so much better.
This release, the first in two and half years, mostly aids Rcpp in moving from
Rf_error()to
Rcpp::stop()for better behaviour under error conditions or excections. A few other things were updated in the interim such as standard upgrade to continuous integration, use of Authors@R, and switch to static linking and an improved build to support multiple macOS architectures.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Andrew Healey ☛ Building a Shell — Andrew Healey
The shell sits in front of a lot of my work, but I mostly use it for the outcome: running unix commands and scripts, creating branches and making commits. Unlike when I'm writing code, I'm rarely thinking about how the shell itself works under the hood.
So, to dig a bit deeper into shells, I'm going to build a toy one until I run out of time. I have a fresh pot of filter coffee, and I'm awake three hours before everyone else.
-
-
Raku
-
Education
-
Rakulang ☛ 2026.11 Pi Day 2026
28th German Perl/Raku Workshop (16th-18th March 2026 in Berlin) in now in session.
I look forward to seeing the videos and presentations, meantime here is the list to whet your appetite.
-
-